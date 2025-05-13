Is Kurt Russell A Trump Fan? Inside The Viral Rumors
Kurt Russell is no stranger to gossip. Over the years, there have been rampant rumors about Russell's health, the state of his relationship with Goldie Hawn, and the extent of his involvement in directing "Tombstone" (did he really ghost-direct the 1993 Western? We'll probably never know). His politics are no different. Russell has been subject to speculation about his allegiance to President Donald Trump, but there is not sufficient evidence to support the claim.
That's not to say the "Stargate" actor has never addressed his political views. And one thing's for sure: Russell doesn't support Trump's political party. In his many years in Hollywood, he often struggled to defend his ideals because his views weren't mainstream. "I couldn't say, 'I'm a Republican, sorry.' I wasn't a Republican, I was worse: I was a hardcore libertarian," he told the Daily Beast in 2015. His political ideology has sometimes put him at odds with Hawn, who voted for Hillary Clinton when she ran against Trump in 2016.
Russell and Hawn may have never gotten married, but their differing views were certainly not the reason. "We don't agree on everything. His politics are different than mine. You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family," Hawn said in a 2024 interview on the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast. Their public admissions about their politics never stopped rumors about Russell's affiliations from doing the rounds, though.
Kurt Russell never publicly supported Donald Trump
Because Kurt Russell falls outside of the left-leaning camp that dominates Hollywood, his political views have often been manipulated to fit the opposite narrative. There have been several fake news stories involving Russell's politics, and even made-up quotes he never said. "DEVELOPING: Hollywood Actor Kurt Russell just said: 'It is now proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden CHEATED in the 2020 election with mail-in ballots,'" an X account tweeted in December 2024.
But Russell never said such a thing, according to a Newsweek fact-check. That was hardly the first time words were put in his mouth. In 2018, several pro-Donald Trump social media accounts claimed Russell praised the president. "President Donald J. Trump is relentless. I've never seen a man so dedicated & determined ... The world is after him & he stands there in the face of pure evil, rock solid & ready to fight for us. God bless this brave man," the quote said. Once again, he never said this, according to FactCheck.org.
In 2016, Russell and Goldie Hawn were both rumored to have sported pro-Trump shirts during a stroll. Snopes shared the original paparazzi picture showing the famous couple in plain old white garments, proving the viral photo had been altered. Similarly, rumors that Russell had joined a "Woke-Free Actors Alliance" launched by Roseanne Barr and Tim Allen in 2024 were also deemed fake by Snopes. Russell may very well have voted for Trump, but we won't know unless he decides to share it himself.