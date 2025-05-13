Is Kurt Russell A Trump Fan? Inside The Viral Rumors

Kurt Russell is no stranger to gossip. Over the years, there have been rampant rumors about Russell's health, the state of his relationship with Goldie Hawn, and the extent of his involvement in directing "Tombstone" (did he really ghost-direct the 1993 Western? We'll probably never know). His politics are no different. Russell has been subject to speculation about his allegiance to President Donald Trump, but there is not sufficient evidence to support the claim.

That's not to say the "Stargate" actor has never addressed his political views. And one thing's for sure: Russell doesn't support Trump's political party. In his many years in Hollywood, he often struggled to defend his ideals because his views weren't mainstream. "I couldn't say, 'I'm a Republican, sorry.' I wasn't a Republican, I was worse: I was a hardcore libertarian," he told the Daily Beast in 2015. His political ideology has sometimes put him at odds with Hawn, who voted for Hillary Clinton when she ran against Trump in 2016.

Russell and Hawn may have never gotten married, but their differing views were certainly not the reason. "We don't agree on everything. His politics are different than mine. You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family," Hawn said in a 2024 interview on the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast. Their public admissions about their politics never stopped rumors about Russell's affiliations from doing the rounds, though.

