How Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Claims They Really Met

The details of how Bill Belichick met Jordon Hudson were on everyone's mind after her disastrous interjection during his April 2025 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview. That's because Belichick's much younger girlfriend, who was off-camera, interrupted host Tony Dokoupil when he asked the legendary head coach to share the tale of their meet-cute. "We're not talking about this," she said, before Belichick could respond. However, she later seemingly confirmed the reported story that they met while discussing her college schoolwork during a flight.

Because it seems innocuous enough, viewers got the feeling there was more to it than that. Her demeanor during the interview also raised suspicion that there's something weird about Belichick's romance with Hudson. Belichick may have a shady side, but some now believe he has fallen prey to a gold digger. While the relationship has been drawing public interest since they went public with their romance in 2024, many now believe Hudson, who is nearly five decades Belichick's junior, has more influence than previously thought.

Among those who showed concern for Belichick was Megyn Kelly. "If the situation were reversed, and we had a 74-year-old female and a 24-year-old male ... we'd be accusing him of elder abuse and asking whether he's guilty of coercive control, and whether this woman was okay," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Social media users have expressed similar concerns regarding Hudson's involvement in Belichick's professional dealings. The fact that she went through the trouble of addressing how she met him only heightened suspicions.

