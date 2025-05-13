How Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Claims They Really Met
The details of how Bill Belichick met Jordon Hudson were on everyone's mind after her disastrous interjection during his April 2025 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview. That's because Belichick's much younger girlfriend, who was off-camera, interrupted host Tony Dokoupil when he asked the legendary head coach to share the tale of their meet-cute. "We're not talking about this," she said, before Belichick could respond. However, she later seemingly confirmed the reported story that they met while discussing her college schoolwork during a flight.
Because it seems innocuous enough, viewers got the feeling there was more to it than that. Her demeanor during the interview also raised suspicion that there's something weird about Belichick's romance with Hudson. Belichick may have a shady side, but some now believe he has fallen prey to a gold digger. While the relationship has been drawing public interest since they went public with their romance in 2024, many now believe Hudson, who is nearly five decades Belichick's junior, has more influence than previously thought.
Among those who showed concern for Belichick was Megyn Kelly. "If the situation were reversed, and we had a 74-year-old female and a 24-year-old male ... we'd be accusing him of elder abuse and asking whether he's guilty of coercive control, and whether this woman was okay," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Social media users have expressed similar concerns regarding Hudson's involvement in Belichick's professional dealings. The fact that she went through the trouble of addressing how she met him only heightened suspicions.
Jordon Hudson confirmed Bill Belichick autographed her textbook in 2021
Two days after the CBS interview, Jordon Hudson reposted a previous Instagram post to her Stories (via Page Six) to seemingly remind viewers that what she's willing to put out about how she and Bill Belichick met is all they're going to get. In the post, Hudson confirmed they met in 2021. "February 11th, 2025 [arrow emoji] February 11th, 2021. Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," she wrote.
She included a short clip that showed her opening the cover page of Warren Goldfarb's "Deductive Logic" to expose the Hall of Famer's autograph (seen above). "Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick wrote before his signature. In June 2024, TMZ reported that the pair crossed paths during a flight between Boston and Florida. Sources contended Belichick asked Hudson about her schoolwork, and the two talked about Goldfarb's book for a while. Before deboarding, they exchanged contact information.
Their relationship is said to have turned romantic only two years later. When he met Hudson, Belichick was still with longtime partner Linda Holliday. News of their split surfaced in September 2023, though they had reportedly been separated since 2022, sources told Page Six. It seems relatively straightforward, which is why many believe there's more to it. "Why not just let him say this is how you met?" one Instagram user asked in response to the autograph post. We're all wondering the same thing.