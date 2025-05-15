What's The Age Gap Between Justin Baldoni And His Wife Emily?
Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, share a barely-there age gap. While most Hollywood relationships, like those between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, usually include lengthy age gaps spanning several years, the Baldonis are much closer in age. In fact, it's closer to months than years.
Speaking of the Baldonis, most fans became acquainted with them over a decade ago when the "Jane the Virgin" star proposed to Emily in an elaborate, 27-minute proposal video. In the video's description, he wrote, "On April 13th I proposed to my girlfriend Emily at the restaurant where we had our first date. I told her I was running late, had the restaurant opened just for her, and set up hidden cameras all around her." He continued, "When she sat down at the table, there was a TV in front of her set to take her on a journey that would lead to the proposal of a lifetime. This is what happened." As for what happened? Well, there was a scavenger hunt, a flash mob set to Bruno Mars' "Marry You," and several shots of Justin putting boybands to shame. Yes, really!
Obviously, Emily said yes, and the pair wed in July 2013. Their nuptials were also immortalized on film — particularly Justin's heartfelt wedding vows, which featured him offering Emily an apology for all of his past mistakes. "I want to start off my vows to you with an apology," he said. "I'm sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, my insecurities, and my ego. For everything that I've either done or said that has hurt you, and everything I've ever brought to this relationship that hasn't been pure." They've since become parents of two kids, born roughly two years apart — but Justin and Emily themselves are only separated by a matter of months.
Justin and Emily Baldoni barley have an age gap
Most Hollywood couples share a much bigger age gap than you might have assumed, but Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni share a teeny tiny age gap. Had they met as kids, they probably would've gone through school together in all the same classes – like a 90s sitcom. Justin was born on January 24, 1984, while Emily was born on August 3, 1984. Justin is about six months and 10 days older than his betrothed, which means his only gloating rights in the relationship amount to crawling and or starting solid foods first. What's more interesting than their age gap, of course, is the fact that both Justin and Emily — who are 41 and 40 years old as of write time — are seemingly aging backward.
Long gone are the days when the 40s were considered old, but it's still quite impressive that both Justin and Emily could easily pass as young millennials. And that's not at all an exaggeration! Both spouses appear to be in optimal shape, which isn't surprising given their healthy, active lifestyles. Justin, for example, regularly shares his fitness regime on his Instagram followers. But when he doesn't have time to pump iron, he's always prioritizing a healthy diet. One example? His daily matcha. "I make a matcha at home, and I put collagen protein in with a little bit of ghee butter and some MCT oil," he shared with Delish. "That's a midday and morning kind of pick-me-up."
Emily is also a workout buff who managed to walk several miles a day during her pregnancy in 2017. And though her activity level didn't actually help her have a quick, easy delivery as she'd been told, it wasn't wasted effort. "I'm convinced it helped with many other things," she posted to Instagram. "So here we go again, daily dates with the treadmill."