What's The Age Gap Between Justin Baldoni And His Wife Emily?

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, share a barely-there age gap. While most Hollywood relationships, like those between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, usually include lengthy age gaps spanning several years, the Baldonis are much closer in age. In fact, it's closer to months than years.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Baldonis, most fans became acquainted with them over a decade ago when the "Jane the Virgin" star proposed to Emily in an elaborate, 27-minute proposal video. In the video's description, he wrote, "On April 13th I proposed to my girlfriend Emily at the restaurant where we had our first date. I told her I was running late, had the restaurant opened just for her, and set up hidden cameras all around her." He continued, "When she sat down at the table, there was a TV in front of her set to take her on a journey that would lead to the proposal of a lifetime. This is what happened." As for what happened? Well, there was a scavenger hunt, a flash mob set to Bruno Mars' "Marry You," and several shots of Justin putting boybands to shame. Yes, really!

Advertisement

Obviously, Emily said yes, and the pair wed in July 2013. Their nuptials were also immortalized on film — particularly Justin's heartfelt wedding vows, which featured him offering Emily an apology for all of his past mistakes. "I want to start off my vows to you with an apology," he said. "I'm sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, my insecurities, and my ego. For everything that I've either done or said that has hurt you, and everything I've ever brought to this relationship that hasn't been pure." They've since become parents of two kids, born roughly two years apart — but Justin and Emily themselves are only separated by a matter of months.