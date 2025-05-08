Kate Middleton Spoiled Her Black & White VE Day Outfit With A Painful Mistake

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was already pushing the boundaries with the one glaring mistake she made with her magenta VE Day outfit, but her black and white ensemble for a subsequent event reeks of even more wardrobe missteps. At the culmination of the UK's commemoration for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, Kate Middleton wore a polka dot dress, accessorizing with an eyesore of a veiled pillbox hat. We would have let the respectful, yet outdated, head adornment slide, but Kate ruined the look with one atrocious fashion faux pas.

The wife of William, Prince of Wales, paired her achromatic ensemble with a light brown handbag and similarly colored heels. Kate's accessory choices have been distracting before, but those were nothing like the awkward black and brown pairing. There are no rules that say you can't mix and match; even pairing silver and gold jewelry can be a dangerously gratifying style choice. However, the stalwart beigy-brown hue used in this outfit completely clashes with the otherwise black and white theme. You would think the glamorous Kate Middleton would know that by now considering she must spend many hours strategically planning outfits fit for a future queen.