Kate Middleton Spoiled Her Black & White VE Day Outfit With A Painful Mistake
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was already pushing the boundaries with the one glaring mistake she made with her magenta VE Day outfit, but her black and white ensemble for a subsequent event reeks of even more wardrobe missteps. At the culmination of the UK's commemoration for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, Kate Middleton wore a polka dot dress, accessorizing with an eyesore of a veiled pillbox hat. We would have let the respectful, yet outdated, head adornment slide, but Kate ruined the look with one atrocious fashion faux pas.
The wife of William, Prince of Wales, paired her achromatic ensemble with a light brown handbag and similarly colored heels. Kate's accessory choices have been distracting before, but those were nothing like the awkward black and brown pairing. There are no rules that say you can't mix and match; even pairing silver and gold jewelry can be a dangerously gratifying style choice. However, the stalwart beigy-brown hue used in this outfit completely clashes with the otherwise black and white theme. You would think the glamorous Kate Middleton would know that by now considering she must spend many hours strategically planning outfits fit for a future queen.
Kate Middleton did one thing right with her VE Day look
The VE Day look wasn't a total disaster, however. Kate Middleton must've been eyeing the latest trends to know that polka dots are in again. Vogue confirmed the resurgence of the staple circle pattern, with many designers, like Acne Studios and Jacquemus, featuring it in their latest runway shows. It has even made its way to red carpets in the last year, on stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Eddie Redmayne, and even fashion royalty Anna Wintour, per Us Weekly.
The mid-length, high-neck dress looked incredibly flattering on the princess, who showed off her toned stems — like an homage to her leggiest looks before becoming a senior royal — and the cinched fabric at the waist and slightly puffed sleeves reflect the chic ideals of the Victorian Era, which means one preceding British queen (Victoria) must be content with her lasting mark on society. Sure, the brown accessories were a weird choice, but it's safe to say Kate won't be losing her style icon status because of one error in judgment anytime soon.