Kate Middleton Ruined Her VE Day Outfit With One Glaring Mistake
While Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales were goofing off together during VE Day, their mother, Kate Middleton, was going through a fashion emergency. Unfortunately for everyone, Middleton didn't seem to know it. She wore a magenta-colored ensemble for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which is a special day reflecting the end of Europe's fighting during World War II. While the color choice and style of the outfit were both classy and beautiful, Middleton opted for one accessory that should've stayed deep in her closet.
Her hat had a little bow on the back of it, which, honestly, was just too much. It ended up ruining her nearly-perfect outfit. While she faced forward with her family, the bow couldn't be seen, so that was fine, but it's when she turned her head or walked away was when the clothing interloper made its appearance. While this getup won't be added to Middleton's list of inappropriate outfits we can't believe she wore, we are going on record and noting that it missed the mark for the event.
Thankfully, the Princess of Wales' headwear wasn't nearly as outrageous as some of the pieces her cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice has worn, such as that squiggly bow-shaped headband contraption she wore to William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding. So, it could've been worse, all things considered.
Kate Middleton has ruined her outfit with a similar accessory before
This isn't the first time Kate Middleton has rocked a nearly-flawless outfit, only to go and spoil it with one small blip. She ruined her Trooping the Colour outfit in 2024 with a glaring mistake that also involved a bow. The knot wasn't on her hat this time, but instead coming off of her clavicle. Choices were made, and the bow quickly became the center of attention during the ceremony.
However, she was presumably given a pass by the fashion police, since that day marked Middleton's first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis and treatment, and people were just excited to see the Princess of Wales out and about, smiling with her family.
Since Middleton's estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, loves to copy her, it's probably only a matter of time before fans see an Instagram post that features Markle wearing a hat with a bow on the back of it. After all, Markle did just attempt to copy Middleton's anniversary outfit, so duplicating her VE Day ensemble doesn't seem like a big stretch.