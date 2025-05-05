Kate Middleton Ruined Her VE Day Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

While Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales were goofing off together during VE Day, their mother, Kate Middleton, was going through a fashion emergency. Unfortunately for everyone, Middleton didn't seem to know it. She wore a magenta-colored ensemble for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which is a special day reflecting the end of Europe's fighting during World War II. While the color choice and style of the outfit were both classy and beautiful, Middleton opted for one accessory that should've stayed deep in her closet.

Advertisement

Her hat had a little bow on the back of it, which, honestly, was just too much. It ended up ruining her nearly-perfect outfit. While she faced forward with her family, the bow couldn't be seen, so that was fine, but it's when she turned her head or walked away was when the clothing interloper made its appearance. While this getup won't be added to Middleton's list of inappropriate outfits we can't believe she wore, we are going on record and noting that it missed the mark for the event.

Thankfully, the Princess of Wales' headwear wasn't nearly as outrageous as some of the pieces her cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice has worn, such as that squiggly bow-shaped headband contraption she wore to William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding. So, it could've been worse, all things considered.

Advertisement