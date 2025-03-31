Kate Middleton's Leggiest Looks Before Becoming Princess Of Wales

You'd be hard-pressed to find current pictures of the Princess of Wales rocking hot pants and miniskirts — but once upon a time, she actually did sport them. Admittedly, one of her leggiest looks was for a costume party. Even so, some of the times Kate Middleton showed off her killer legs have also been surprisingly recent.

Odds are you did a double take after reading "the Princess of Wales rocking hot pants," so it only makes sense to start there. Back in 2008, the then-girlfriend of Prince William joined forces with friends Holly Branson and Sam Waley-Cohen to organize a charity roller disco for a children's hospital ward named after the latter's late brother. At the time, People reported Waley-Cohen saying of the event, "We wanted to do something fresh and new; something that would be fun and a bit tongue-in-cheek reflecting the lighter side of life."

Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

Suffice it to say, mission accomplished. The event was full of the next generation of high society, from Holly, whose father is Sir Richard Branson, to Princess Beatrice (and naturally, Pippa Middleton was in attendance, too). However, that's not to say there was no controversy. Royal sources speaking to the Daily Mail claimed that higher-ups at Buckingham Palace viewed Kate's behavior at the party as a "most unladylike display." It's possible they were referring to Kate falling at one point in the night. The outlet had already passed some serious judgment there, lamenting, "The less than demure yellow hotpants she was wearing also did little to conceal her dignity." Yikes. Surprising as the outfit was, there's no question that it was hardly inappropriate for the occasion — and we're also going to go out on a limb (geddit?) and say Kate probably didn't plan to fall in front of the paparazzi.