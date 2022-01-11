Kate Middleton's Potential Title Change Could Present This Challenge For Prince William, Expert Theorizes

When Prince Charles eventually ascends to the throne and assumes the role of the king, it's up to him to pass on his old title to both Prince William and Kate Middleton. In the event that he does, the couple will no longer be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; they will become the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate will essentially have Princess Diana's old title, which experts say may affect Prince William profoundly, at least emotionally.

"It's hard to see it not happening. I'm sure it'll be a bit of a bittersweet moment," the source told Express. "This is her [Diana's] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle — but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost." While Camilla Parker Bowles currently holds the title, she doesn't use it as a sign of respect to the late Diana. But that might not be the case for Kate, seeing as she has always honored — and even embodied — Diana.

With Kate assuming bigger roles as part of the royal family, experts are beginning to draw comparisons between her and her husband's late mother. It turns out that, like Diana, she also has her way with people. "She is patient, and has the ability to listen," royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror. "And she has discovered she has this ability with people, she is very good with the very young and the very old. That is like Diana was."