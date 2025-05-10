Justin Bieber's Tragic Admission Has Diddy's Trial On Everyone's Lips
Justin Bieber has opened up about his inner turmoil in a series of troubling Instagram posts. The singer appears full of self-doubt — at times self-loathing even — and, given what we know about the Sean "Diddy" Combs allegations and his impending trial, people can't help wondering if the two are related.
"I'm just an average flawed guy and I've done things to hurt others," Bieber wrote in a May 9 Instagram post. "I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today," he continued, sharing his thoughts about compassion and how it helps you "forgive and even love your enemies." In another post, Bieber professed to being scared about people discovering how "selfish" he is and that they would lose faith in him if they did. He finished by admitting that truthfulness and owning his perceived flaws help liberate him.
Bieber's soul-baring session was met with concern, plus the usual inevitable scorn, but most importantly, many linked it to him wrestling to come to terms with what Bieber's childhood relationship with Diddy is rumored to have involved. "Ok so the trial is what has him so bad ok well this makes sense.. people go through terrible abuse and don't have to tell the world as they feel shame even though it's not their fault. I never thought about the trial This is so stressful I can only imagine," a Daily Mail commenter wrote.
Will details of Diddy and Bieber's relationship be revealed at trial?
There were more than a few weird things about Justin Bieber's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, from the lavish gifts the rapper bestowed on his protégé, the amount of time they hung out together going to clubs and events, and problematic comments Diddy made about the then-teen, to name just a few.
An old clip of Bieber, who was 15 at the time, and 40-year-old Diddy that the former posted on YouTube in November 2009 resurfaced in September 2024. And, even without knowledge of the lawsuits, "freak off" parties, and charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution that Diddy is facing, there is something decidedly "off" about the video. It details the pair's wild two days together. There's also Diddy promising Bieber he'll give him his silver Lamborghini as soon as he turns 16. "So, I'm going to be driving this next year?" Biebs, who doesn't look a day over 12, asks, unable to contain his excitement. "When you're 18, you get the mansion," Diddy promises — as you do. Bieber looks up adoringly at his mentor as he vows, "We're gonna go buck-fool crazy."
A slew of celebs have spoken out about Diddy, condemning his alleged actions. However, Bieber has remained radio silent, leading people to reach their own conclusions, many of which would certainly seem to explain Bieber's troubled state of mind, recent strange behavior and March 2025 Instagram confession about suffering "anger issues."