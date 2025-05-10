Justin Bieber's Tragic Admission Has Diddy's Trial On Everyone's Lips

Justin Bieber has opened up about his inner turmoil in a series of troubling Instagram posts. The singer appears full of self-doubt — at times self-loathing even — and, given what we know about the Sean "Diddy" Combs allegations and his impending trial, people can't help wondering if the two are related.

"I'm just an average flawed guy and I've done things to hurt others," Bieber wrote in a May 9 Instagram post. "I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today," he continued, sharing his thoughts about compassion and how it helps you "forgive and even love your enemies." In another post, Bieber professed to being scared about people discovering how "selfish" he is and that they would lose faith in him if they did. He finished by admitting that truthfulness and owning his perceived flaws help liberate him.

Bieber's soul-baring session was met with concern, plus the usual inevitable scorn, but most importantly, many linked it to him wrestling to come to terms with what Bieber's childhood relationship with Diddy is rumored to have involved. "Ok so the trial is what has him so bad ok well this makes sense.. people go through terrible abuse and don't have to tell the world as they feel shame even though it's not their fault. I never thought about the trial This is so stressful I can only imagine," a Daily Mail commenter wrote.

