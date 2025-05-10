Karoline Leavitt Ruined Her Latest Press Briefing Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

Karoline Leavitt was all smiles when she took to the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House's West Wing on May 9, 2025. She was there to talk about Donald Trump's trade war fallout and ongoing talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, her outfit took center stage. Leavitt looked like she'd rummaged through Hillary Clinton's closet before deciding to plump for a powder blue pantsuit, which wouldn't have been too bad — if it actually fit. However, the big boxy jacket hung off her small frame and looked three sizes too large, while the pants tightly stretched against her legs as she strode in, appearing way too small.

Leavitt has a history of wearing outfits that totally miss the mark, busting out with animal prints and leather on inappropriate occasions, and dressing in skin tight black jeans and stilettos when attending formal events. Oh, and lest we forget! There was the red dress with black trim that she chose to previously address the press about Trump's controversial tariffs in April 2025 — with a focus on China. Kind of unfortunate given the lace trim was actually made in Mabu, China, according to factory workers. "Accusing China is business. Buying China is life. The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product," Chinese envoy Zhang Zhishen posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with screenshots from the machinists who created it.

