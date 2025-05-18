Marjorie Taylor Greene's Scandalous Age Gap With Her Boyfriend Brian Glenn
Some may be surprised to hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene is six years younger than her boyfriend, right-wing news personality Brian Glenn (that'd be the one who landed in a scandal after footage of him in drag went viral). Even so, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, dating and relationship coach Nicole Haley shared that it's unlikely to become an issue for the pair.
"The six-year age difference between Marjorie Taylor Greene and her current boyfriend, Brian Glenn, who are both in their 50s, is relatively insignificant," Haley told us, explaining that it was because both of them had a ton of life experience under their belts. "They're likely to be peers in the most meaningful ways, emotionally, intellectually, and socially," Haley continued — and in some ways, that seems to be the case. After all, Glenn is just as controversial as Greene.
Haley also noted that their age gap could actually work in their favor, creating opportunities for things to go well in the areas where they differed. "One partner may offer more stability or perspective, while the other brings fresh energy or a different outlook. When you complement each other in these ways, it can create a deeper sense of appreciation and keep the dynamic interesting," she explained — and again, different perspectives certainly have played a role in Greene and Glenn's relationship. Who can forget Greene's admission that the relationship had changed her view of the press? She memorably told Semafor that dating Glenn had played a major role in her changing views of the media. "He's from the industry, so he's a great resource," she told the outlet. Alexa, play "Love Changes Everything."
There's a better chance lifestyle would affect MTG and Brian Glenn
While age likely won't become an issue in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn's relationship, Nicole Haley did point out in her exclusive conversation with Nicki Swift that there was a chance their lifestyles might clash at some point. "One partner may be thinking about retirement and travel, while the other is focused on launching a new venture or still parenting teens," she shared, adding that age wasn't necessarily a factor in all that. "These are stage-of-life differences, not age gap problems," she said.
Though both Greene and Glenn have three children, it appears all of them are in their 20s. As such, the issue of being in different stages of life probably won't have much bearing on the couple either. What's more, something tells us neither one of them is looking to retire any time soon. After all, Greene is in Congress, and back in August 2024, Glenn all but made it clear that he wasn't going anywhere, writing in an Instagram post featuring himself, his girlfriend, Donald Trump, and JD Vance that he was "all in."
So, what could go wrong for the couple? According to Haley, "It's not the age gap that matters most, it's the alignment in values, communication, and life vision that determines whether a relationship thrives." Thus far, all signs seem to point to Glenn and Greene being on the same page in almost every area. Having said that, many eyebrows were raised in early May 2025 when Greene showed her shady side and voted for Al Green to be censured, while Glenn was very outspoken in his opposition to it. Time will tell if the two stay aligned, and if so, for how long.