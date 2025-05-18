Marjorie Taylor Greene's Scandalous Age Gap With Her Boyfriend Brian Glenn

Some may be surprised to hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene is six years younger than her boyfriend, right-wing news personality Brian Glenn (that'd be the one who landed in a scandal after footage of him in drag went viral). Even so, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, dating and relationship coach Nicole Haley shared that it's unlikely to become an issue for the pair.

"The six-year age difference between Marjorie Taylor Greene and her current boyfriend, Brian Glenn, who are both in their 50s, is relatively insignificant," Haley told us, explaining that it was because both of them had a ton of life experience under their belts. "They're likely to be peers in the most meaningful ways, emotionally, intellectually, and socially," Haley continued — and in some ways, that seems to be the case. After all, Glenn is just as controversial as Greene.

Haley also noted that their age gap could actually work in their favor, creating opportunities for things to go well in the areas where they differed. "One partner may offer more stability or perspective, while the other brings fresh energy or a different outlook. When you complement each other in these ways, it can create a deeper sense of appreciation and keep the dynamic interesting," she explained — and again, different perspectives certainly have played a role in Greene and Glenn's relationship. Who can forget Greene's admission that the relationship had changed her view of the press? She memorably told Semafor that dating Glenn had played a major role in her changing views of the media. "He's from the industry, so he's a great resource," she told the outlet. Alexa, play "Love Changes Everything."

