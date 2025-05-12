Sean Hannity's Dad Bod Makes Age Gap With Ainsley Earhardt Look Worse

The uncomfortable age gap between Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt was highlighted in an Instagram video he uploaded on May 12. Hannity was filmed standing on the tarmac before taking a plush trip overseas. "Saudi Arabia bound on Air Force One!" he wrote in the caption. The Fox News anchor stood outside the jet in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt, and navy blue tie. To show his patriotism, he accessorized with a U.S. flag pin on his lapel. The footage wasn't the greatest look for Hannity, as the outdoor lighting made his hair appear grayer than usual, and the wind had left it disheveled.

Hannity looked every bit his age in front of the unflattering bright backdrop, and his outfit did his dad bod no favors. Viewers are used to seeing him perched behind a desk, which is more forgiving in cloaking his aging figure. The combination of his hair and his waistband positioned below his belly made Hannity's nearly 15-year age gap with Ainsley Earhardt stick out even more.

Hannity and Earhardt's age difference had been a popular point of discussion on other Instagram posts. In July 2024, the "Fox & Friends" host uploaded a photo dump from the Republican National Convention. The first slide, a picture of Earhardt and Hannity posing alongside fellow Fox News couple Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, had commenters sharing their thoughts about Hannity's age. "Sean smiling with his young girlfriend," one follower wrote. "And the fact she has to sleep with him! He has blue hair!!!" a disapproving fan commented. When Earhardt posted about her dad, critics also piped up with trolling replies.

