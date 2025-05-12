Sean Hannity's Dad Bod Makes Age Gap With Ainsley Earhardt Look Worse
The uncomfortable age gap between Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt was highlighted in an Instagram video he uploaded on May 12. Hannity was filmed standing on the tarmac before taking a plush trip overseas. "Saudi Arabia bound on Air Force One!" he wrote in the caption. The Fox News anchor stood outside the jet in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt, and navy blue tie. To show his patriotism, he accessorized with a U.S. flag pin on his lapel. The footage wasn't the greatest look for Hannity, as the outdoor lighting made his hair appear grayer than usual, and the wind had left it disheveled.
Hannity looked every bit his age in front of the unflattering bright backdrop, and his outfit did his dad bod no favors. Viewers are used to seeing him perched behind a desk, which is more forgiving in cloaking his aging figure. The combination of his hair and his waistband positioned below his belly made Hannity's nearly 15-year age gap with Ainsley Earhardt stick out even more.
Hannity and Earhardt's age difference had been a popular point of discussion on other Instagram posts. In July 2024, the "Fox & Friends" host uploaded a photo dump from the Republican National Convention. The first slide, a picture of Earhardt and Hannity posing alongside fellow Fox News couple Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, had commenters sharing their thoughts about Hannity's age. "Sean smiling with his young girlfriend," one follower wrote. "And the fact she has to sleep with him! He has blue hair!!!" a disapproving fan commented. When Earhardt posted about her dad, critics also piped up with trolling replies.
Despite the age chatter, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are going strong
For Father's Day 2024, Ainsley Earhardt posted a touching montage of photos of her dad on Instagram. Seeing Earhardt's pops had many of her followers commenting on the connection between her and Sean Hannity, even though Hannity was not included in the post. "Sean is too old for you. He looks like your dad!" one user replied. "Where is Sugar Daddy Hannity," another added.
The trolling about their age difference has not fazed the Fox News hosts, as Earhardt and Hannity have taken their relationship to the next level. In a joint statement released in December 2024, they announced they were engaged. Prior to that, the couple had kept their romance mostly under wraps, but Earhardt gushed over her beau on "Fox & Friends" the following month. "I respect him so much. I look up to him. We fell in love a few years ago, and it's been a wonderful ride," she said at the time (via Swooon).
Once the engaged couple was fully out in the open with their relationship, the online chatter about their romance started, and it wasn't all so scathing. After attending Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Earhardt posted an Instagram carousel from the festivities. She looked stunning in a tight-fitting red dress and added a group shot where she stood beside Hannity. "Ainsley you look beautiful in that red dress. I hope Sean realizes how lucky he is!" one supportive fan wrote. "I think Sean and Ainsley look wonderful together," a follower added.