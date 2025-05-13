Diddy's Courtroom Bible Stunt Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' behavior in the courtroom has shown that there are a few things he can't give up as his freedom hangs in the balance. And apparently his faith is one of them. While attending trial, Diddy was seen reading from the Bible at his table as he sat next to his attorneys. He then set the sacred book to the side as his case went underway. Diddy has always been outspoken and passionate about his religious beliefs, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see him calling on a higher power as he faces decades in prison. But his display of faith has only continued to rub his critics the wrong way.
Many see Diddy's antics as just another strategic publicity stunt meant to garner sympathy from both the jury and the public. "Nobody's falling for that after the massive amounts of baby oil," a skeptic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Most on the social media platform agree with the sentiment. "People who do this in public for show, are definitely not real Christians," another user commented. "Transparent ploy.. Pathetic," another skeptic also echoed. Diddy should be thankful that social media isn't his jury, because his fate might've been decided already. However, he might really need to call on divine intervention if the court's opinion mirrors the internet's in the end.
Diddy's new look isn't fooling everybody, either
During his stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't have most of the ridiculously expensive things he owns while locked up. This includes his hair dye. Without it, Diddy has adopted a tired and weathered gray-haired look that is often depicted in courtroom sketches. Still, the New York native's saving grace might be that you won't see him wearing a jail uniform at trial, as he's allowed to at least wear normal clothes in the courtroom. But although prison life is largely at fault for changing his style, Diddy's modest fashion may also be yet another attempt to court the jury's favor. "Combs is not going to be in court wearing his normal bling," attorney Neama Rahmani predicted in an interview with News Nation. "You want to appeal to those jurors. You're not going to come in wearing a Versace or Tom Ford suit."
But much like Diddy's Bible stunt, it's an act that most people are seeing through, too. "Commonly done in these cases. Let themselves look older, get pity from the jury. Not gonna work here," one X user posted. Meanwhile, another X user has had it with Diddy's alleged deception and hopes the jury will, too. "1st he grows a beard and quits dying his hair so he comes looking like an old man and now he's pulled out The Lord's Word...Surely, the jury won't fall for these charades," another shared. Only time will tell if Diddy's strategy is effective or not. If it is, it'll be interesting to see if he rocks the gray-haired haggard look even as a free man.