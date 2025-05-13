Diddy's Courtroom Bible Stunt Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' behavior in the courtroom has shown that there are a few things he can't give up as his freedom hangs in the balance. And apparently his faith is one of them. While attending trial, Diddy was seen reading from the Bible at his table as he sat next to his attorneys. He then set the sacred book to the side as his case went underway. Diddy has always been outspoken and passionate about his religious beliefs, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see him calling on a higher power as he faces decades in prison. But his display of faith has only continued to rub his critics the wrong way.

Advertisement

Many see Diddy's antics as just another strategic publicity stunt meant to garner sympathy from both the jury and the public. "Nobody's falling for that after the massive amounts of baby oil," a skeptic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Most on the social media platform agree with the sentiment. "People who do this in public for show, are definitely not real Christians," another user commented. "Transparent ploy.. Pathetic," another skeptic also echoed. Diddy should be thankful that social media isn't his jury, because his fate might've been decided already. However, he might really need to call on divine intervention if the court's opinion mirrors the internet's in the end.