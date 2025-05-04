If You Were Expecting To See Diddy In A Jail Uniform During His Trial, You May Be Disappointed
This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.
Fully fallen from grace, rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2024. With the trial set to start on May 5, 2025, the list of allegations against Diddy is still hovering over him. Diddy has repeatedly been denied bail and his attempts to withhold damning evidence at his trial have not been granted. However, there was one thing the judge allowed in an attempt to make this highly publicized case a little more approachable for the jury. According to FOX 5 New York, Diddy does not have to wear a bright orange prison jumper.
While Diddy's diet in prison might be more awful than he expected, he can at least wear some casual clothes to court. He's been granted permission to rotate through five button-down shirts, sweaters, slacks, some socks, and shoes — as long as they're slip-ons or at least lace-free. This move was deemed allowable as viewing Diddy in jail attire might give off the vibe to the jury that he's already guilty. However, considering the growing mountain of evidence against him and the number of celebrities who dumped on Diddy after brutal video footage leaked of him allegedly assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, it might not matter what he wears to court.
Diddy's defense is trying some tricky maneuvers
While allowing Sean "Diddy" Combs to wear civilian clothes to court seems like a tiny win, it's on the heels of Diddy's defense team pushing hard for some questionable asks. Even though Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura quickly settled out of court when she brought her personal suit against him, much of the evidence from that case is still valuable. In fact, the leaked video footage of Diddy and Cassie in a hotel hallway could become pivotal in his federal case. So much so that his lawyers have been pushing to keep that footage out of court — and ultimately failing.
And it's not just Diddy who could be shaking in his court-appropriate shoes, there are plenty of celebrity friends who stayed quiet when the allegations against Diddy came out. Some of whom might be getting a little nervous about having to make a court appearance. Plus, some of the athletes who have been known to party with Diddy might have to make some legal strategic moves of their own as well. Perhaps partying with Diddy wasn't all it was cracked up to be.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.