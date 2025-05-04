If You Were Expecting To See Diddy In A Jail Uniform During His Trial, You May Be Disappointed

While allowing Sean "Diddy" Combs to wear civilian clothes to court seems like a tiny win, it's on the heels of Diddy's defense team pushing hard for some questionable asks. Even though Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura quickly settled out of court when she brought her personal suit against him, much of the evidence from that case is still valuable. In fact, the leaked video footage of Diddy and Cassie in a hotel hallway could become pivotal in his federal case. So much so that his lawyers have been pushing to keep that footage out of court — and ultimately failing.

And it's not just Diddy who could be shaking in his court-appropriate shoes, there are plenty of celebrity friends who stayed quiet when the allegations against Diddy came out. Some of whom might be getting a little nervous about having to make a court appearance. Plus, some of the athletes who have been known to party with Diddy might have to make some legal strategic moves of their own as well. Perhaps partying with Diddy wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.