Ridiculously Expensive Things Sean 'Diddy' Combs Owns

Sean "Diddy" Combs is no stranger to showing off his immense wealth, but which of his belongings did he break the bank for?

Since entering the music scene in the late '90s, the controversial rapper has amassed a staggering fortune, joining the billionaire club in October 2022. According to a report from ZogBlog at the time, the "Can't Hold Me Down" artist was worth an estimated $1 billion due to his various ventures, including Cîroc and Revolut. When discussing his new monetary status on an October 2023 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Diddy said, "Look, you have to understand me, I'm self-made. I came from just putting two quarters together, putting two dollars together."

While Diddy seemingly embraced his frugal beginnings during the aforementioned Kimmel interview, his spending habits have evolved from prudent to lavish over the years. We've examined a handful of the most expensive items the troubled media mogul has purchased, and some of the items may surprise you.