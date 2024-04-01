Ridiculously Expensive Things Sean 'Diddy' Combs Owns
Sean "Diddy" Combs is no stranger to showing off his immense wealth, but which of his belongings did he break the bank for?
Since entering the music scene in the late '90s, the controversial rapper has amassed a staggering fortune, joining the billionaire club in October 2022. According to a report from ZogBlog at the time, the "Can't Hold Me Down" artist was worth an estimated $1 billion due to his various ventures, including Cîroc and Revolut. When discussing his new monetary status on an October 2023 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Diddy said, "Look, you have to understand me, I'm self-made. I came from just putting two quarters together, putting two dollars together."
While Diddy seemingly embraced his frugal beginnings during the aforementioned Kimmel interview, his spending habits have evolved from prudent to lavish over the years. We've examined a handful of the most expensive items the troubled media mogul has purchased, and some of the items may surprise you.
Diddy owns a luxury private jet
Private jets seem to be a right of passage for big spenders. According to Cork Beo, the "It's All About The Benjamins" rapper bought the Gulfstream G550 in 2021, which can hold around 16 passengers, as a birthday present to himself. Since making his $60 million purchase, Diddy has uploaded an array of social media posts showing off the all-black aircraft, nicknamed "Air Combs." "Black excellence, all black everything. All Black crew, greatest pilots in the world. Yes, sir," Diddy said in one video back in August 2021 (via Hot Freestyle).
While the rapper's private jet has garnered attention for its luxurious amenities, it has recently been coined as his getaway car, so to speak, following the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) department's shocking raid of Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, 2024. While the feds stormed Diddy's homes, it was thought that he had left the country due to his jet flying from the US to Antigua. However, that theory was later debunked when TMZ uploaded a photo of Diddy at a Miami airport. The Antigua and Barbuda prime minister, Gaston Browne, also confirmed that he was not onboard the flight in a statement to Newsweek. "There is no credible information that he is here. To the contrary, he did not arrive on the flight yesterday to Antigua," he said.
The Bad Boy Records CEO has a thing for cars
When it comes to cars, Diddy has accumulated his fair share of automobiles. With his large net worth, the "Hello Good Morning" artist has purchased showstopping luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari 360 Spider, a Maybach 57, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, per Atlanta Black Star. For context, the average price for a Ferrari 360 Spider starts at $160,000, with a Rolls coming in at a staggering half a million dollars. In addition to his luxury cars, Diddy owns a 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. While the vehicle is usually priced at around $50,000, Diddy added a handful of customizations, including a state-of-the-art stereo system and new rims, that resulted in an additional $80,000 price tag.
Diddy's interest in cars goes beyond just being a hobby. In 2005, he partnered up with the Kansas City-based Weld Wheel Industries Inc. to make custom rims aptly titled Sean John Wheels. "Wheels have become a fashion statement — a badge of taste and style," he said in a statement at the time, per NBC News. "We see an opportunity to bring excitement to the wheel category by delivering the Sean John sophisticated design with the best quality production."
Diddy owns two bicoastal homes, including one on Star Island
Of course, we couldn't discuss Diddy's long list of expensive purchases without mentioning his lavish homes. One property that has garnered particular attention is his massive home in the notorious Star Island neighborhood in Miami, Florida. Diddy first called the exclusive area home in 2003 when he bought Tommy Mottola's mansion for $20 million, according to Forbes. Nearly 20 years later, the "Bad Boy For Life" artist expanded his Star Island home when he purchased his neighbor's — Gloria Estefan's — mansion for $35 million, per TMZ. The property had six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a guest house.
In addition to his lavish Miami compound, Diddy set up camp in Los Angeles in 2019, building a $40 million Holmby Hills neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles Times, Diddy implemented a European villa design for the 17,000-square-foot mansion, which features its own movie theater, a home gym, and a wine room. Like many Beverly Hills homes, the rapper's property also features a world-class pool equipped with its own grotto. While his homes have turned heads for their luxury appearance, they recently were turned upside down during the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raid on March 25 amid the allegations against Diddy. In images obtained by TMZ, authorities upturned drawers, furniture, and safes during their investigation.
Diddy dropped a pretty penny on a custom yacht
Diddy has used large sums of cash on homes, cars, and even a private jet. However, one of his most expensive belongings to date is his massive yacht, also known as the Maraya. According to Autoevolution, the "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" artist bought the vessel for $65 million. At a whopping 177.8 feet long, the yacht came jam-packed with luxurious amenities, including a gym, screening room, and kids' playroom.
In August 2021, Diddy gushed about the Maraya in a series of social media videos, which were compiled by YouTube channel 9MagTV. "This is my favorite thing in the world to do, to be in the middle of the ocean," the rapper said while panning along the ship's exterior. "I don't usually do this, but I'm going to give a tour ... and I'm showing you this stuff because it's important. It's inspiration and motivation."
Diddy has a lot of bling
Like many music artists within the industry, Diddy is no stranger to buying jewelry. However, his collection features a handful of ridiculously expensive pieces. In September 2023, the "Loving You No More" artist received the key to New York City while wearing the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow," which had a retail price of $96,000 when it was released, per Robb Report. In addition to his Rolex, Diddy turned heads at the 2022 Academy Awards when he sported a 30-carat diamond pinky ring. According to People, the rapper created the piece with Lorraine Schwartz in honor of the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather."
Two years before his Oscar appearance, Diddy gave Instagram users a sneak peek into his multi-million dollar jewelry collection with a string of Instagram Stories on December 2019, which YouTube channel All Urban Central reuploaded. In the posts, which featured celebrity jeweler Eric Mavachev, the Bad Boy Records CEO showcased an array of diamond-encrusted chains and bracelets. "Me and Eric are working on some unique design pieces because I told him I'm going to start having to get back into my jewelry game," Diddy added in one of the Stories.