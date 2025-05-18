What Happened To The Actress Who Played Tyra On Friday Night Lights?

Adrianne Palicki looked like becoming the breakout star of "Friday Night Lights" — a show with plenty of surprising behind-the-scenes facts — in 2011, when shortly after the footballing drama wrapped up, she was cast as the lead in NBC's adaptation of "Wonder Woman." If you're wondering why you never saw the Palicki donning the famous tiara on screen, though, it's because the superhero show never made it past the pilot stage.

Advertisement

Yes, several years before the oft-controversial Gal Gadot steered the character to massive box office success, NBC bosses appeared to believe that there wasn't much of a market for comic book heroines. And the first episode, which also starred Cary Elwes, Elizabeth Hurley, and Pedro Pascal, was lost to the TV vaults. "It was devastating when it didn't go," Palicki told Entertainment Weekly nearly a decade on. "I feel like maybe if it had been [made] one or two more years [later], it would've been a shoo-in."

However, Palicki eventually saw the positive side of the career setback. "I would not have had a life between the stunt rehearsals, being in every scene," she acknowledged. "It would've been worth it, but it probably would've aged me massively in three years." The actor was also honored to have worn the famous Wonder Woman costume at least once, as well as having shared the set with her long-time celebrity crush, Elwes.

Advertisement