The Tragedy Of Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Is So Sad

The following includes references to suicidal ideation.

Doria Ragland could hardly have imagined life would place her in the world's most famous royal family. While rubbing shoulders with the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III sounds like a dream come true to many, Ragland's experience was far from idyllic. When her daughter, Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry in May 2018, Ragland had little option but to sit back and watch as the world painted whatever picture it wanted of her only child.

Advertisement

But she did her best to support her daughter while remaining in the background. She drew the courage from a lifetime of adversities, which imparted on her the resilience to face any situation head-on. Still, Ragland felt powerless as Meghan's mental health declined amid the attacks she faced in the British media and the royal family's lack of support. In Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah in March 2021, she revealed she went so far as to contemplate suicide.

Ragland was desperate in light of what seemed like an impossible situation. "I knew that it was bad, but to just be constantly picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that's not an easy one for a mom to hear," she revealed in the 2022 Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan," (via Hello!). This wasn't the first tragedy Ragland faced in her life. From losing both of her parents in unfortunate circumstances to facing racism, she knows a thing or two about hardship.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.