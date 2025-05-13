Joe Biden Seemingly Put Final Nail In The Coffin Of George Clooney Friendship

Former President Joe Biden and Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney have been friends for a long time, so you know a situation is dicey when your own friend writes an op-ed for The New York Times about how you need to step down as POTUS. Clooney did that because of Biden's perceived failing mental capacities, which many people felt made Biden unable to continue on as the leader of the U.S. This political drama is covered in "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," a new book by reporters Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, and it explains exactly why Clooney decided to write that article for The New York Times.

According to Tapper and Thompson, Biden was well aware he was hanging out with Clooney, an activist, in 2022 at the Kennedy Center Honors. A short two years later, however, Biden reportedly had no idea who Clooney was — while he was speaking to him. There's plenty of actors whose faces are known but their names aren't; George Clooney is not one of those actors. "Clooney was shaken to his core. The president hadn't recognized him, a man he had known for years," Tapper and Thompson wrote in their book (via Variety). That moment made it abundantly clear to Clooney that the democrats needed a new person to run for president that November, instead of having Biden try to secure a second term.