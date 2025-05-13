Diddy's Kids Being At His Trial Has Everyone Saying The Same Weird Thing
After Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest in 2024, his kids' response came as a surprise to some. In a joint statement on Diddy's son Quincy Brown's Instagram back in September, the siblings shared, "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD." Evidently, as many celebs have spoken out about Diddy since the sex trafficking allegations first came out against him, he has had his seven children on his side. And, now that his highly-anticipated trial has begun, Diddy's kids have proven once again that they're supporting their dad. Yet, plenty of folks on the internet think that their presence in the courtroom is more than a little weird.
By now, we all know that the allegations against Diddy are nothing short of disturbing. Hearing these details about a celeb we all know is jarring enough, but it's difficult to imagine how it might feel if he was your own parent. While Diddy's daughters, Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs, reportedly left the courtroom on Monday, May 12 during a particularly difficult testimony, they were there for the rest of the day in court alongside their brothers, Christian and Justin Combs, as well as Brown.
People are shocked that Diddy's kids have been present for his trial
While some of Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids did excuse themselves during one part of his trial, they have all watched as some unsettling details have been discussed, even being present while the video of him assaulting his ex Cassie back in 2016 was played for the courtroom. Netizens have spoken up about their surprise and dismay that his children are hearing all the facts shared in the trial.
"I can't believe Diddy has his children in the courtroom hearing about his degenerate sexual escapades ... WTF," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. Another user raked in nearly 105,000 likes with their tweet: "It really weirds me out that his children are in the courtroom listening to the vile and freaked out nonsense that he's into. I'm mostly thinking of his daughters." "How shameful it is that a parent is making his children go through so much trauma. How can he even look them in the eye after this?!" one commenter wrote. Evidently, there are plenty of people who are in agreement that this isn't appropriate information for Diddy's own children to be taking in. It seems, however, that Diddy is doing whatever he can to win over the jury — even if it means that his kids have to hear some very upsetting things about him.