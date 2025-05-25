The Rumored Lawsuit Going On Between Karoline Leavitt And The View
Karoline Leavitt hasn't been White House press secretary for long, but she's already racking up feuds like it's part of her job description. She's apparently feuding with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and sparring with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, which has only been heating up. And if rumors are to be believed, she's beefing with a TV show, too — "The View," which some outlets claim she has been suing for a whopping $800 million.
To be fair, though, the bad blood didn't come out of nowhere. The co-hosts of "The View" haven't exactly been the kindest to Leavitt. In January 2025, Joy Behar suggested in an episode that she only got the press secretary gig because she was easy on the eyes — Donald Trump's eyes specifically — and not because of her skills. "I think that she's probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she's a 10," Behar said (via Sky News Australia). "You know that's what it is." Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg criticized her "anti-wokeness" stance, noting that Leavitt more or less got the position thanks to the principles she claims to be against. "I would like this young lady who — this is her first job — I would like her to do a little homework because she said something yesterday that really pissed me off. She said, 'There will be no wokeness here,'" said the actor. "Let me explain something to you — without that wokeness, you might not have that job."
Naturally, many folks in the MAGA world came to her defense. Ben Shapiro, for instance, said that Behar has been "openly sexist" toward Leavitt, while political activist Charlie Kirk mused in a tweet that Behar was "disgusting" and "anti-woman." And Leavitt? She hasn't said anything about the comments, but is she really suing "The View" for millions of dollars? Well, there's no truth to that, either.
Karoline is not suing The View for $800 million
Once again, fake news almost won. While there's no shortage of controversy around Karoline Leavitt, she hasn't filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against "The View" — at least not yet, anyway. No matter how shady you think she is, it hasn't gone as far as suing a talk show for $800 million.
So where did this bonkers rumor come from, you ask? As it turns out, from multiple viral videos on YouTube posted by channels that are known for sharing, err, alternative facts. A video posted on a channel named Agenda Insight made the claim that the show was practically in meltdown mode because of Leavitt's lawsuit, while a channel named MagnetTV GENIUS DATA declared that Leavitt had already won the said lawsuit. But there's no lawsuit to be won, as there's no lawsuit in the first place. And for the record, the latter channel even includes a disclaimer that its content is for "informational and entertainment purposes only and do not claim absolute truth."
Could Leavitt sue in the future? Maybe. Could "The View" hosts say something outrageous enough to push her there? Also possible. But for now, this whole multimillion-dollar lawsuit saga is pure fiction. What's also fiction is the claim that Leavitt only got the job because of her looks. Even Donald Trump shot that down when announcing her appointment. "Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," he said. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."