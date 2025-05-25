The Rumored Lawsuit Going On Between Karoline Leavitt And The View

Karoline Leavitt hasn't been White House press secretary for long, but she's already racking up feuds like it's part of her job description. She's apparently feuding with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and sparring with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, which has only been heating up. And if rumors are to be believed, she's beefing with a TV show, too — "The View," which some outlets claim she has been suing for a whopping $800 million.

To be fair, though, the bad blood didn't come out of nowhere. The co-hosts of "The View" haven't exactly been the kindest to Leavitt. In January 2025, Joy Behar suggested in an episode that she only got the press secretary gig because she was easy on the eyes — Donald Trump's eyes specifically — and not because of her skills. "I think that she's probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she's a 10," Behar said (via Sky News Australia). "You know that's what it is." Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg criticized her "anti-wokeness" stance, noting that Leavitt more or less got the position thanks to the principles she claims to be against. "I would like this young lady who — this is her first job — I would like her to do a little homework because she said something yesterday that really pissed me off. She said, 'There will be no wokeness here,'" said the actor. "Let me explain something to you — without that wokeness, you might not have that job."

Naturally, many folks in the MAGA world came to her defense. Ben Shapiro, for instance, said that Behar has been "openly sexist" toward Leavitt, while political activist Charlie Kirk mused in a tweet that Behar was "disgusting" and "anti-woman." And Leavitt? She hasn't said anything about the comments, but is she really suing "The View" for millions of dollars? Well, there's no truth to that, either.