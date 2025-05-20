The Shady Side Of Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff
Doug Emhoff is best known as the devoted, supportive husband to former Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. Right out of the gate, he flourished in the role of a lifetime as the first-ever United States second gentleman when his attorney wife was sworn in as the United States' first-ever female Vice President. "I love that America is getting to know my Doug, and they're seeing who he really is through this campaign," Harris penned in a statement for Marie Claire in October 2020, ahead of her and Joe Biden's White House win. "It's so clear in everything he does: He is someone who loves his family, loves our country, and is incredibly supportive of those around him."
Still, it's worth noting that Emhoff's reputation isn't exactly spotless. Over the years, Emhoff's life has been peppered with tragic details. As one can imagine, following his wife's bid for VP, many came out of the woodwork, sharing some messy rumors about Emhoff that painted him in a very shady light. Let's get into it, shall we?
Doug Emhoff fumbled his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.
As the old saying goes, happy wife, happy life. Perhaps no one understands that adage better than Doug Emhoff. "Masculinity is loving your family, caring about your family, and being there for your family," Emhoff told CNN journalist Dana Bash during an interview in October 2024. Alas, while Emhoff appears to be the perfect hubby to Kamala Harris, he wasn't exactly an award-winning husband to his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with whom he shares two adult children.
In August 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff had participated in an extramarital affair during his first marriage with the couple's nanny and that the affair resulted in a pregnancy. OOF. While Emhoff's spokesperson, Liza Acevedo, did not offer up a comment to the British tabloid regarding the affair rumor, Emhoff alluded to the allegations in a statement to CNN. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," he said. Fortunately, there's no bad blood between Doug, Kamala, and Kerstin. Even Kerstin agrees he's a better husband to Kamala. "Of course he's a better husband, and that's great," Kerstin told Time in November 2021. "That's how it should be."
Doug Emhoff was accused of physically assaulting a former girlfriend
Unfortunately, it wasn't just an affair that came back to haunt Doug Emhoff. In October 2024, the Daily Mail also published a report with three anonymous sources claiming that Emhoff assaulted a friend of theirs while he was dating her. The story goes that the couple attended the Foundation for AIDS Research Gala Dinner in France together. But as the alcohol-fueled evening was winding down, tensions were rising. According to one source, they were trying to get a cab in the wee hours of the morning when Emhoff's then-girlfriend and alleged victim offered money to a valet guy in an effort to get a car quicker. "She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face." Meanwhile, another source said that Emhoff "slapped her so hard she spun around."
It should be noted that Emhoff has unequivocally denounced the physical assault allegations. "This report is untrue," Emhoff's spokesperson told Semafor (via CNN). "Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false."
Doug Emhoff returned the handshake shade to Bruce Fischer
Put 'er there, partner. PSYCH. Unless you've been residing under a rock, you're probably all too familiar with the shocking moment Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, refused to shake hands with Kamala Harris during his wife's swearing-in ceremony. "I'm not going to bite, don't worry," the then-Vice President quipped following the cringy exchange.
While the public has been slow to forget the snub, it appears the moment also lives rent-free in Doug Emhoff's mind. Rest assured, the tea was PIPING HOT at a ceremonial tea event at the White House on January 21. The story goes that Bruce offered his hand to Emhoff, and Emhoff immediately rebuffed him. "Why would you try to shake my hand when you wouldn't shake my wife's hand?" he asked. Later, CNN reported that Bruce eventually offered up an apology for his behavior. Alexa, "Too Little, Too Late" by JoJo.