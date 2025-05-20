The Shady Side Of Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff is best known as the devoted, supportive husband to former Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. Right out of the gate, he flourished in the role of a lifetime as the first-ever United States second gentleman when his attorney wife was sworn in as the United States' first-ever female Vice President. "I love that America is getting to know my Doug, and they're seeing who he really is through this campaign," Harris penned in a statement for Marie Claire in October 2020, ahead of her and Joe Biden's White House win. "It's so clear in everything he does: He is someone who loves his family, loves our country, and is incredibly supportive of those around him."

Still, it's worth noting that Emhoff's reputation isn't exactly spotless. Over the years, Emhoff's life has been peppered with tragic details. As one can imagine, following his wife's bid for VP, many came out of the woodwork, sharing some messy rumors about Emhoff that painted him in a very shady light. Let's get into it, shall we?