Michelle Obama Puts Ellen DeGeneres On Blast While Revealing Years-Long Grudge

More than a few people have a problem with Ellen DeGeneres after things that transpired on her long-running talk show. DeGeneres ended "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in 2022 after nearly two decades on the air. Accusations of toxic workplace problems and not-so-flattering stories from folks who appeared on the show brought the series and DeGeneres' good reputation to an end. Now, a surprising star is speaking out about her own awkward time on the show.

While most of us didn't know it at the time, it's now clear that DeGeneres often made guests on her show uncomfortable. One of those guests was none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama. On the May 13 episode of the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, Michelle Obama opened up about her experience on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. Obama and Poehler discussed push-ups when the former first lady recalled doing the exercise on DeGeneres' show. According to Obama, she doesn't typically go all the way to the floor when doing push-ups, and she noted that DeGeneres originally brought this to her attention. "That sounds like Ellen" Poehler said, seemingly making a reference to DeGeneres' reputation for rudeness. This inspired laughs from those in the podcast studio. "... My first term she challenged me to a push up competition," Obama recalled, before pointing out, "I'm the first lady, you know?' Obama seemingly didn't think this particular challenge was appropriate under the circumstances, and she may have liked DeGeneres' response even less.

