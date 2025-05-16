The Truth About Justin Bieber's Controversial Connection To Diddy Is Finally Clear
The weird past relationship Sean "Diddy" Combs had with the young Justin Bieber has been on everyone's lips amid the embattled rapper and producer's sex trafficking trial. Diddy faces a series of sex-related charges, which started when his ex, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023. Even though they settled the suit, accusations from other women began to pour in. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.
Given the gravity of the allegations and Bieber's worrisome behavior through the years, many began to wonder what really happened during his time with the record mogul. However, Bieber denied he was ever a victim of his former mentor. Still, social media users have a lot to say about the way Diddy acted around Bieber when he was just a teenager. From gifting him lavish gifts to implying the rising star accompanied him on wild parties, Diddy has received renewed criticism over resurfaced videos.
In a November 2009 clip, Diddy makes big promises to Bieber and teases the lifestyle they shared. "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream," he said, adding that he has "custody" of the teen. "For the next 48 hours, he's with me, and we're gonna go buck-full crazy." None of it sounded even remotely healthy for a vulnerable teenager. Even though Bieber denied being a victim, he believes Diddy committed heinous sex crimes against others and is said to be disturbed about the allegations.
Justin Bieber's sympathy is with Diddy's victims
Justin Bieber wasn't among Sean "Diddy" Combs' victims, but that doesn't mean he stands by him. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," his rep told TMZ in May. The rapper's shenanigans on video and in interviews were merely "performative," sources added. Bieber's statement came just days after he posted a video to Instagram that many interpreted as a veiled message.
As Cassie gave testimony against Diddy, Bieber shared a video that showed him eating a slice of pizza. "The video looks like it was taken from a surveillance camera — you know like the cameras Diddy used to tape Freak Off parties for blackmail purposes," journalist Liz Crokin argued on X, previously known as Twitter. "Bieber was no doubt a victim of Diddy and has been exposing Pizzagate and calling for justice for years."
Following Diddy's arrest, Bieber distanced himself from his former friend as he sought to come to terms with the situation. "He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process," a source told Us Weekly in October 2024, adding that the whole ordeal took a toll on his mental health. Instead, he wanted to focus on family and son, whom he welcomed with Hailey Bieber that August. "His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy," the insider added.