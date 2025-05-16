The Truth About Justin Bieber's Controversial Connection To Diddy Is Finally Clear

The weird past relationship Sean "Diddy" Combs had with the young Justin Bieber has been on everyone's lips amid the embattled rapper and producer's sex trafficking trial. Diddy faces a series of sex-related charges, which started when his ex, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023. Even though they settled the suit, accusations from other women began to pour in. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement

Given the gravity of the allegations and Bieber's worrisome behavior through the years, many began to wonder what really happened during his time with the record mogul. However, Bieber denied he was ever a victim of his former mentor. Still, social media users have a lot to say about the way Diddy acted around Bieber when he was just a teenager. From gifting him lavish gifts to implying the rising star accompanied him on wild parties, Diddy has received renewed criticism over resurfaced videos.

In a November 2009 clip, Diddy makes big promises to Bieber and teases the lifestyle they shared. "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream," he said, adding that he has "custody" of the teen. "For the next 48 hours, he's with me, and we're gonna go buck-full crazy." None of it sounded even remotely healthy for a vulnerable teenager. Even though Bieber denied being a victim, he believes Diddy committed heinous sex crimes against others and is said to be disturbed about the allegations.

Advertisement