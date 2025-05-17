Suge Knight's Shady Warning For Diddy About Life In Prison

Back in the '90s, Death Row records founder Suge Knight and Bad Boy Records founder Sean "Diddy" Combs were on opposite sides of the infamous East Coast-West Coast hip-hop feud. But with Diddy now facing serious prison time as his federal sex trafficking trial continues, Knight — who himself is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 — decided to give his one-time rival a bit of a warning about life in prison, telling him to keep his head down and not draw too much attention to himself.

Advertisement

Knight offered a fairly nuanced take on the situation during a phone interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, explaining while he and Diddy have historically been adversaries, he wasn't going to celebrate the prospect of someone being sent to prison, especially not a Black man. "I'm not saying a lot of people don't deserve to do their time ... but at the same time, that's not no cheerful thing," he said. To that end, Knight expressed sympathy towards Diddy's kids amid the trial.

Regarding Diddy's alleged crimes, Knight also opined that the founder of Bad Boy was merely a symptom of a much larger problem in the entertainment industry as a whole: "He was taught from people before him, and he did it to the younger people after him." Assuming Diddy is convicted and sent to prison, though, Knight suggested he take the time to better himself, and also offered some advice on how to handle himself in case anyone he's in there with gets any violent ideas.

Advertisement