Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll Gave A Glaring Hint She's A Trump Fan

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy's marriage is full of red flags, inspiring endless speculation over the past few months. And it's namely due to the professional golfer's decision to file to end their marriage, before ultimately changing his mind just a few weeks later. However, the mom of one, who is raising a daughter named Poppy with McIlroy, is actually quite private — especially about her political leanings. Although Stoll has been married to one of the most famous golfers in the world for several years, much of her personal life has remained a mystery for fans and gossip hounds. That said, Stoll may have given fans a bit of insight into one of her possible political inspirations: First Lady Melania Trump.

In April 2025, Stoll rocked a wide-brimmed hat by designer Eric Javits during one of McIlroy's tournaments. On its own, that may not feel like much evidence, but as the Daily Mail reported, Javits is the same man who skillfully crafted a similar look Melania rocked back in January during Donald Trump's inauguration. And while it's possible that Stoll's headwear of choice was a coincidence, choosing this particular designer could also be her subtle way of aligning herself with Melania, who's also dealt with public relationship drama within her multi-decade marriage to Donald Trump. Of course, Stoll has yet to actually to voice public support for Melania or Donald for that matter — unlike her husband.

