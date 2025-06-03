Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll Gave A Glaring Hint She's A Trump Fan
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy's marriage is full of red flags, inspiring endless speculation over the past few months. And it's namely due to the professional golfer's decision to file to end their marriage, before ultimately changing his mind just a few weeks later. However, the mom of one, who is raising a daughter named Poppy with McIlroy, is actually quite private — especially about her political leanings. Although Stoll has been married to one of the most famous golfers in the world for several years, much of her personal life has remained a mystery for fans and gossip hounds. That said, Stoll may have given fans a bit of insight into one of her possible political inspirations: First Lady Melania Trump.
In April 2025, Stoll rocked a wide-brimmed hat by designer Eric Javits during one of McIlroy's tournaments. On its own, that may not feel like much evidence, but as the Daily Mail reported, Javits is the same man who skillfully crafted a similar look Melania rocked back in January during Donald Trump's inauguration. And while it's possible that Stoll's headwear of choice was a coincidence, choosing this particular designer could also be her subtle way of aligning herself with Melania, who's also dealt with public relationship drama within her multi-decade marriage to Donald Trump. Of course, Stoll has yet to actually to voice public support for Melania or Donald for that matter — unlike her husband.
Does Rory McIlroy support Donald Trump?
Whether or not Rory McIlroy supported Donald Trump during the presidential election appears to be a mystery. However, the pro golfer has certainly aligned himself with the controversial politician over the years. McIlroy touted Donald's political influence when discussing whether or not he could support the PGA Tour as the Saudi-funded LIV Golf extends its dominance within the golfing world. "He has direct access to Yasir [Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF]'s boss [Mohammed bin Salman]," shared McIlroy with GB News in February. "Not many people have that." He continued, "Not many people can say, 'I want you to get this deal done and by the way, I'm speaking to your boss.'"
McIlroy hasn't always supported Trump though. The pro golfer criticized Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. When discussing Trump's previous boasting about the number of COVID tests the U.S. government had handed out, the pro athlete suggested that his priorities may have been mixed up. "Like it's a contest," McIlroy said (via the Palm Beach Post). "There's some stuff that just is terrible," he said, before attacking Trump's leadership skills. "It's not the way a leader should act," adding, "There is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don't think he's showing that, especially in these times." Basically, it doesn't seem as if McIlroy counts as a former Trump supporter who can no longer stand him — in fact, it seems like the opposite.