What Is The Height Difference Between Sasha & Malia Obama?

Sasha and Malia Obama inherited their height from their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama — who are 6'1" and 5'11" respectively — but what is the height difference between the two sisters? Sasha and Malia — who are roughly three years apart — stood at considerably different heights during their time in the White House. Big sister Malia easily eclipsed her younger sister, Sasha, during their father's consecutive presidential terms. When he was first inaugurated into office, Malia was only slightly taller than Michelle's shoulder line, with Sasha stopping a couple of inches below her.

With that said, Sasha enjoyed a stunning height transformation during her teenage years, allowing her to catch up to her big sister, who also experienced quite the growth spurt during those eight years. By 2013, for example, Malia was nearly as tall as Michelle, standing just as confidently as the then-first lady, while Sasha was still a few inches behind. At the time, Sasha and Malia were 11 and 14, respectively, which meant they still had plenty of growing in their future. By the time Barack delivered his farewell address in 2017, both sisters were even taller still (even if Sasha wasn't present at the event) proving advanced height was always in their destiny. But just how tall are the sisters? Well, as of 2025, the listed height of both Sasha and Malia, who are 23 and 26 respectively, is 5'11". So, although Malia had a few years head start over her little sister, Sasha made up for lost time.

Don't believe us? Check out this snap of the Obama sisters standing eye to eye.