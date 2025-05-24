What Is The Height Difference Between Sasha & Malia Obama?
Sasha and Malia Obama inherited their height from their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama — who are 6'1" and 5'11" respectively — but what is the height difference between the two sisters? Sasha and Malia — who are roughly three years apart — stood at considerably different heights during their time in the White House. Big sister Malia easily eclipsed her younger sister, Sasha, during their father's consecutive presidential terms. When he was first inaugurated into office, Malia was only slightly taller than Michelle's shoulder line, with Sasha stopping a couple of inches below her.
With that said, Sasha enjoyed a stunning height transformation during her teenage years, allowing her to catch up to her big sister, who also experienced quite the growth spurt during those eight years. By 2013, for example, Malia was nearly as tall as Michelle, standing just as confidently as the then-first lady, while Sasha was still a few inches behind. At the time, Sasha and Malia were 11 and 14, respectively, which meant they still had plenty of growing in their future. By the time Barack delivered his farewell address in 2017, both sisters were even taller still (even if Sasha wasn't present at the event) proving advanced height was always in their destiny. But just how tall are the sisters? Well, as of 2025, the listed height of both Sasha and Malia, who are 23 and 26 respectively, is 5'11". So, although Malia had a few years head start over her little sister, Sasha made up for lost time.
Don't believe us? Check out this snap of the Obama sisters standing eye to eye.
Sasha and Malia are the same height
Malia and Sasha Obama aren't actually twins, like many have assumed throughout the years, but they're totally twinning in height. In late April 2025, a photo of the sisters (taken the same night Sasha showed off her killer figure) attending a music industry party went viral, confirming what we suspected: they're basically neck and neck. As you can see below, Malia and Sasha, though they may be three years apart, are practically the same height today. If either sister is slightly taller, then it'd definitely be Malia who, in this photo, seems to have a few centimeters on her younger sis. Then again, it could also be that Malia's hair is slightly more voluminous than Sasha's, making her appear slightly taller.
Malia and Sasha Obama stun with Destin Conrad at his album listening party. pic.twitter.com/3inS1w81Lo
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2025
Either way, it's clear the sisters are comfortable with their height — and it probably has plenty to do with their mother, Michelle Obama. While chatting with Kylie Kelce on her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," the former first lady opened up about being on the taller side. "I think it's a little bit of both," Michelle shared about how she processed being taller than her peers (via People). "I was always kind of a tomboy, having a big brother. I was always trying to keep up, and I always found what the boys were doing were more interesting. Right? And we had cousins who were two boys that we were close with some of our favorites, and so I'm the only girl." Ultimately, her height pushed her toward dating slightly older guys, who were presumably as tall or taller than her (like Barack). Unfortunately, some of those guys lied about their height, but that left room for Michelle to find her soulmate.