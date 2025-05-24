Unfiltered Pics Of Lauren Sanchez Don't Do Her Face Work Any Favors

Lauren Sanchez looks different than she did before plastic surgery, and relies on plenty of makeup and photo filters to conceal the changes. Plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told Nicki Swift he believes Sanchez had several cosmetic procedures, including "a facelift, or at least a mini facelift" and "either cheek implants or fillers." Jeff Bezos fiancée posted a video to Instagram in April before embarking on her Blue Origin space flight, and spoke about her pending journey. Multiple people in the replies commented on how much work Sanchez had done to her face, and that was on a heavily filtered vid. Unfiltered snaps highlight her surgeries and show how Sanchez really looks.

In May 2024, Sanchez attended the Met Gala and some photos of her at the glitzy event were more forgiving than others. She wore a black sleeveless gown that featured a sweetheart-shaped neckline and large flowing shattered glass patterned skirt. As Sanchez posed on the red carpet, the exaggerated size and unnatural shape of her lips was evident, and some snaps highlighted her accentuated cheekbones, which were seemingly enhanced with implants or fillers. Just prior to the Met Gala, the pilot shared a makeup-free snap (eyelashes aside) to her Instagram Stories. That photo only brought more attention to her augmented cheekbones.

Sanchez later stunned in a white blazer and corset-top combo at the Forbes Women's Power Summit in September 2024. The lacy top showed off her assets, and she had her hair tied back in a bun. Yet, while Sanchez's spicy outfit turned heads, close-up photos showed prominent wrinkles around her eyes as she appeared older than she does in the filter-smoothed pictures. Images from the previous year were equally unflattering.

