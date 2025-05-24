Unfiltered Pics Of Lauren Sanchez Don't Do Her Face Work Any Favors
Lauren Sanchez looks different than she did before plastic surgery, and relies on plenty of makeup and photo filters to conceal the changes. Plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told Nicki Swift he believes Sanchez had several cosmetic procedures, including "a facelift, or at least a mini facelift" and "either cheek implants or fillers." Jeff Bezos fiancée posted a video to Instagram in April before embarking on her Blue Origin space flight, and spoke about her pending journey. Multiple people in the replies commented on how much work Sanchez had done to her face, and that was on a heavily filtered vid. Unfiltered snaps highlight her surgeries and show how Sanchez really looks.
In May 2024, Sanchez attended the Met Gala and some photos of her at the glitzy event were more forgiving than others. She wore a black sleeveless gown that featured a sweetheart-shaped neckline and large flowing shattered glass patterned skirt. As Sanchez posed on the red carpet, the exaggerated size and unnatural shape of her lips was evident, and some snaps highlighted her accentuated cheekbones, which were seemingly enhanced with implants or fillers. Just prior to the Met Gala, the pilot shared a makeup-free snap (eyelashes aside) to her Instagram Stories. That photo only brought more attention to her augmented cheekbones.
Sanchez later stunned in a white blazer and corset-top combo at the Forbes Women's Power Summit in September 2024. The lacy top showed off her assets, and she had her hair tied back in a bun. Yet, while Sanchez's spicy outfit turned heads, close-up photos showed prominent wrinkles around her eyes as she appeared older than she does in the filter-smoothed pictures. Images from the previous year were equally unflattering.
Lauren Sanchez's tight dresses can't distract from her plastic surgery
The Kering Group's Caring for Women charity event in September 2023 featured several notable attendees, including Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde, but Lauren Sanchez carved out some notoriety herself when she showed up in a gold, metallic dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The halter-style piece hugged tightly to her curves as she flaunted her toned arms and body for the cameras — along with her impressive engagement ring from Jeff Bezos. Being a non-profit event littered with celebrities, it was unlikely that the former newscaster was the only one who had gone under the knife, but when cameras zoomed-in, Sanchez's plastic surgery transformation was quite apparent. Sanchez stopped and smiled wide for the camera in one snap, and her smirk had an unnatural curve that highlighted the work that had been done on her lips. Plus, Sanchez's plump cheeks juxtaposed with her button nose reinforced the notion that these tweaks were a doctor's handiwork.
A few months later, Sanchez once again had her figure on display when she walked the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in December 2023. The future Mrs. Bezos looked smoldering in a black form-fitting dress with a bustier top and multiple sheer sections throughout the number, which looked transparent under the flashing camera lights. She also sported extensions, as her jet black hair matched the revealing ensemble. Not only did the camera lights expose portions of her outfit, but they also highlighted how taut her face seemed. Close ups of Sanchez showed that she could barely close her engorged lips, other pics brought attention to how large her cheeks looked in proportion to her sculpted jawline. Obviously, harsh lighting isn't Sanchez's friend.