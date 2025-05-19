The Sneaky Sign Kaitlan Collins & Karoline Leavitt's Feud Is Nastier Than It Looks

It's no great secret that CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt aren't going to become besties anytime soon, considering how their feud shows no signs of slowing down. However, a recent press conference seems to have tipped the scales of the beef from medium rare to well done.

While Collins used to be front and center for Leavitt's messages to the press, she's been noticeably absent recently — including today's conference. Collins wasn't seen in a clip shared to X from the meeting. In the video, Leavitt discussed the drama surrounding President Donald Trump receiving a $400 million luxury jet from the royal family of Qatar. ABC News reported the plane has been referred to as "a flying palace." In true Leavitt snark, she scolded anyone in the media who wrote that the aircraft was a donation to Trump, citing it was actually a donation to America, as well as to the United States Air Force.

Karoline Leavitt: "I was watching the American press spew a lot of misinformation about the plane donation. Let's be very clear." "This plane is not a personal donation or a gift to President Of The UnitedStates, and everyone who wrote that last week should go and correct their... pic.twitter.com/KN4YNTc7lA — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 19, 2025

Collins' absence may indicate her feud with Leavitt could be nastier than they originally let on, and the CNN employee is distancing herself from the situation. After all, Collins' list of enemies keeps growing. Granted, Collins could be away for a myriad of reasons, but optics are everything in politics, so having a prominent reporter MIA from press conferences seems like a red flag.