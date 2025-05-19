Joe Biden Surfaces With Jill After His Cancer Reveal & Everyone Is Saying The Same Dark Thing
Worries about Joe Biden's health hit an all-time high when it was revealed that he has prostate cancer. A statement from the former president's office released on May 18 said it was "a more aggressive form" of cancer (via AP), and that he was still considering potential forms of treatment. A day later, Joe uploaded a selfie to social media alongside Jill Biden and addressed his diagnosis. In the photo, Joe flashed a small smile for the camera while Jill held their cat. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," the one-time POTUS wrote on X.
There were plenty of well-wishes in response to the tweet, but also many people popped up in the replies to share their theories about Joe's cancer. Several believed the Bidens worked with the Democratic Party to keep Joe's condition under wraps. "They kept it quiet to buy time and try to install Kamala. He clearly stepped down for a reason," one user replied. "They knew for 5-10 years. No way in hell the knowledge of prostatic cancer is less than several years old," another posited. "Stop pretending you just found out," a person flatly commented.
Days earlier, when the cancer diagnosis was first announced, many haters came after Jill. Their theory was that Dr. Jill knew of her husband's condition, but decided to cover it up during his run for re-election. While not fully supporting the cover-up theory, multiple doctors have said that Joe has likely been ill for some time.
Doctors believe Joe Biden had cancer during his presidency
It wasn't only voters who had thoughts on Joe Biden's health; several doctors weighed in on his prostate cancer diagnosis. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the same day that Joe and Jill shared their online update, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said it was possible the former president's cancer was not a new development. "Oh, he's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading," Emanuel said. What made this comment so surprising was that Emanuel previously worked on Joe's COVID Advisory Board. This did not appear to be someone who would want to disparage Joe. "He did not develop in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president," Emanuel said. "He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021."
Another physician backed the claims that the cancer had likely been present for years. Dr. Howard Forman, who has worked with the US Senate in the past, took to X to share how he believed Joe's aggressive form of cancer should have been picked up earlier. "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency," Forman wrote while retweeting a CNN video discussing Joe's diagnosis. Forman referenced Joe's high Gleason score, the grading system for prostate cancer, as evidence that the former president's blood work should have revealed health issues much earlier.