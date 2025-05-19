Joe Biden Surfaces With Jill After His Cancer Reveal & Everyone Is Saying The Same Dark Thing

Worries about Joe Biden's health hit an all-time high when it was revealed that he has prostate cancer. A statement from the former president's office released on May 18 said it was "a more aggressive form" of cancer (via AP), and that he was still considering potential forms of treatment. A day later, Joe uploaded a selfie to social media alongside Jill Biden and addressed his diagnosis. In the photo, Joe flashed a small smile for the camera while Jill held their cat. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," the one-time POTUS wrote on X.

Advertisement

There were plenty of well-wishes in response to the tweet, but also many people popped up in the replies to share their theories about Joe's cancer. Several believed the Bidens worked with the Democratic Party to keep Joe's condition under wraps. "They kept it quiet to buy time and try to install Kamala. He clearly stepped down for a reason," one user replied. "They knew for 5-10 years. No way in hell the knowledge of prostatic cancer is less than several years old," another posited. "Stop pretending you just found out," a person flatly commented.

Days earlier, when the cancer diagnosis was first announced, many haters came after Jill. Their theory was that Dr. Jill knew of her husband's condition, but decided to cover it up during his run for re-election. While not fully supporting the cover-up theory, multiple doctors have said that Joe has likely been ill for some time.

Advertisement