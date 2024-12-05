If You're Not Worried About Joe Biden Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be

Joe Biden saw the opportunity, and despite telling us that he wouldn't, he took it. Biden made the politically fraught decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was found guilty of three charges related to lying about his illegal drug use when purchasing a revolver in 2018. In a statement from the White House, Biden wrote that the pardon was "full and Unconditional ... For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024." We wish it could be seen as a silver lining, given how the Biden family has been marred by tragedy, but it's not that simple.

The worrisome fact is that Biden told us he believed in the judicial process to come to the right conclusions. "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him," Biden said at a press conference in June 2024. The issue is seen as politically dicey since the judge in Hunter's case was Donald Trump-appointed, turning the issue into a bit of a Trump vs. Biden showdown and making the guilty verdict feel like an extension of Trump's long, politically motivated campaign against Hunter. On the flip side, the pardon makes Biden's actions feel like a misuse of power to protect a family member from the consequences of their actions. But Biden saw it differently, writing, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice." Unfortunately, broken promises never look good on anyone.