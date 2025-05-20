Melania Trump's Killer Legs Can't Make Up For Her Careless Blazer Mistake

Melania Trump hasn't been shy about exposing her lethal legs when out in public. Doing so has both enhanced her outfits, and at times saved them from what could've easily been a fashion disaster. However, sporting a nice skirt couldn't always salvage Melania's wardrobe. The first lady might've overestimated the power of her legs when she made an appearance with Donald Trump as the president signed the Take It Down Act in May 2025. The new bill is meant to ban nonconsensual sexually explicit content posted on social media, both authentic and deepfake content. But what also should've been banned was the gray blazer Melania wore to the bill-signing ceremony, showing there was only so much having nice legs could help her get away with.

The outfit was uncomfortably bulky and failed to complement her natural frame, making her seem twice as wide as she is. But apart from looking like she was wearing a bulletproof vest underneath it, the blazer also created the false impression that she was slightly larger than her husband. The illusion was aided by high heels that allowed the former model to surpass him in height. Unfortunately, Melania'ss skirt only highlighted how disproportionate her wardrobe was that day. Her legs looked like they belonged to someone else when attached to the ill-fitted blazer. Because of this, we find Melania's wardrobe just as embarrassing as some of the most outdated outfits she's worn.