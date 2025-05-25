Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Looks Strikingly Similar To His Mom Goldie Hawn
Wyatt Russell belongs to a family of actors. He's the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, brother of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, and husband of Meredith Hagner, who you might know as Liberty Ciccone on the hit CBS soap "As the World Turns." Unlike Wyatt, she isn't Hollywood royalty, though you wouldn't know that by looking at her, as Hagner happens to bear a striking resemblance to her famous mother and sister-in-law. Yes, really! In fact, many fans have noticed the strange similarities. "She 100% looks like Kate Hudson!" someone on YouTube exclaimed. Another was baffled to discover she's not actually related by blood: "I looked up Meredith thinking she was somehow a daughter of Goldie Hawn, half sister to Kate Hudson or something. I was shocked when I found out it's her sister in law. Has anyone told Wyatt?"
Between the hair, the facial structure, and the eyes, it's easy to see why fans confuse Hagner with Hawn's own daughter instead of her son's wife. Some even posited that Hagner's parents might be related to Hawn in some way, which could explain their striking resemblance. In any case, fans have got a lot to say about this strange fact. "It makes sense that Wyatt is attracted to a woman who looks like the women he loves the most! I think it's sweet, and very normal," one argued. Others thought it was straight-up creepy. "It's a little weird to marry someone who looks almost identical to your sister," another said, referring to Wyatt and Kate. "I think she looks like a young version of his mom Goldie — either way, it is weird," added another.
Fans are losing it over the eerie resemblance between Hagner and her in-laws
There are plenty of people on social media who can't get past the uncanny resemblance between Goldie Hawn and Meredith Hagner. In 2022, when Hagner posted a couple of selfies while doing a Zoom press conference for HBO's "Search Party," the comments lit up with fans saying she is the spitting image of her mother-in-law. She also received similar praises when Hagner announced she was expecting her second child with Wyatt Russell. She uploaded a trio of photos showcasing her pregnant belly while dressed in a satin top and jeans. As one user replied, "You look just like your mother-in-law. So uncanny."
Others thought that Hagner could be easily mistaken for Kate Hudson's twin. In a photo she posted in 2025 from the world premiere of her film, "You're Cordially Invited," many were quick to point out the striking similarities between her and her sister-in-law. "You look so much like Kate Hudson," said a fan, to which another replied, "And they are sister in laws, which is so weird they could pass as sisters!!!"
Over the years, Hagner, who wed Russell in 2019 after first crossing paths on the set of "Folk Hero & Funny Guy," has spoken fondly of her in-laws. "She's mastered the art of subverting expectations, because she's so sharp — sharp in a way that makes her comedically gifted," she said of Hawn in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We're also just good friends, which is really a lucky thing to have with a mother-in-law."