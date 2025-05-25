Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Looks Strikingly Similar To His Mom Goldie Hawn

Wyatt Russell belongs to a family of actors. He's the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, brother of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, and husband of Meredith Hagner, who you might know as Liberty Ciccone on the hit CBS soap "As the World Turns." Unlike Wyatt, she isn't Hollywood royalty, though you wouldn't know that by looking at her, as Hagner happens to bear a striking resemblance to her famous mother and sister-in-law. Yes, really! In fact, many fans have noticed the strange similarities. "She 100% looks like Kate Hudson!" someone on YouTube exclaimed. Another was baffled to discover she's not actually related by blood: "I looked up Meredith thinking she was somehow a daughter of Goldie Hawn, half sister to Kate Hudson or something. I was shocked when I found out it's her sister in law. Has anyone told Wyatt?"

Lawrence Lucier/Getty

Between the hair, the facial structure, and the eyes, it's easy to see why fans confuse Hagner with Hawn's own daughter instead of her son's wife. Some even posited that Hagner's parents might be related to Hawn in some way, which could explain their striking resemblance. In any case, fans have got a lot to say about this strange fact. "It makes sense that Wyatt is attracted to a woman who looks like the women he loves the most! I think it's sweet, and very normal," one argued. Others thought it was straight-up creepy. "It's a little weird to marry someone who looks almost identical to your sister," another said, referring to Wyatt and Kate. "I think she looks like a young version of his mom Goldie — either way, it is weird," added another.

