Justin Trudeau's Downfall From Fame Keeps Getting More Embarrassing
Back in his heyday, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was basically the Great White North's golden boy. Sadly, however, Trudeau's fall from grace has been swift. In recent years, many scandals surfaced, highlighting Trudeau's shady side, including rampant affair rumors that rocked his marriage to his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Eventually, things got so bad that the disgraced politician announced he was resigning from his role as Prime Minister. "I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians, and by what is in the best interests of Canadians — and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election. It has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election," he told a gaggle of news reporters outside his home in Ottawa.
Alas, Trudeau's transition from Prime Minister to private citizen has proved to be strange and, at times, even plain embarrassing. Take the time he posted about his grand morning outing to Canadian Tire. "Gotta love a Monday morning at Canadian Tire," he penned on Instagram, along with a selfie of himself stocking up on kitchen essentials. As one can imagine, many flocked to the comments section to give their two cents. "All alone no one around," one Instagram user quipped with a crying laughing face emoji. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Looking forward to @justinpjtrudeau posting his breads when he's in his sourdough era soon."
Justin Trudeau is slowly acclimating to private life
All impromptu Canadian Tire errands aside, Justin Trudeau's transition to private life reads strangely pedestrian — especially for someone who reportedly has an estimated net worth of $96 million. Upon retiring from politics, The Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau had promptly moved into a rental in Ottawa, Ontario. (Perhaps that's why he needed to make a run to Canadian Tire for all new kitchenware?) Still, two advisers told the Canadian newspaper that the living arrangement was only temporary while his youngest two children finish out their school years. Eventually, Trudeau intends to make a home for himself in Montreal. The advisers also noted that Trudeau has been offered two book deals and even a documentary project about his life, though it's still unclear what, if anything, he will actually choose to participate in.
For now, it appears that the only project Trudeau is totally interested in is his son Xavier Trudeau's foray into hip-hop music. In May 2025, the proud papa posted a video where he could see bopping his head along as he and Xavier watched his new music video, "Back Me Up," together. While many applauded Justin for being a supportive father, others were not as impressed. "Lmao Justin Trudeau is trying to be cool," one X user tweeted. Another wrote, "LMFAO complete and total cringe." Perhaps Xavier's dear old dad will make a cameo in the next music video? TBD, we suppose. Until then, there are plenty of Canadian Tire outings to keep him busy!