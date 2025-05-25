Justin Trudeau's Downfall From Fame Keeps Getting More Embarrassing

Back in his heyday, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was basically the Great White North's golden boy. Sadly, however, Trudeau's fall from grace has been swift. In recent years, many scandals surfaced, highlighting Trudeau's shady side, including rampant affair rumors that rocked his marriage to his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Eventually, things got so bad that the disgraced politician announced he was resigning from his role as Prime Minister. "I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians, and by what is in the best interests of Canadians — and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election. It has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election," he told a gaggle of news reporters outside his home in Ottawa.

Alas, Trudeau's transition from Prime Minister to private citizen has proved to be strange and, at times, even plain embarrassing. Take the time he posted about his grand morning outing to Canadian Tire. "Gotta love a Monday morning at Canadian Tire," he penned on Instagram, along with a selfie of himself stocking up on kitchen essentials. As one can imagine, many flocked to the comments section to give their two cents. "All alone no one around," one Instagram user quipped with a crying laughing face emoji. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Looking forward to @justinpjtrudeau posting his breads when he's in his sourdough era soon."