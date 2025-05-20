Barack Obama Gets Pulled Into Diddy Trial In The Strangest Way

Donald Trump is not the only president getting dragged into the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, as Barack Obama was mentioned during testimony from a key witness. When Cassie Ventura gave her testimony, she named David James as Diddy's "trusted assistant." James then took the stand and revealed some damning evidence about his former boss. While being examined by the prosecution on May 20, James claimed that the music mogul used to take a litany of drugs. There was one in particular that made those hearing the testimony raise their eyebrows. "There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president's face," James said on the stand, per the New York Post. The prosecution asked him to clarify which president. "President Obama," James replied.

James, who was Diddy's assistant from 2007 until 2009, observed that the "Been Around the World" artist would have anywhere from 25 to 30 bottles of pills when he stayed in hotels. Those pills ran the gamut from illicit street drugs to prescriptions. "He had water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well," James said on the stand.

After the former assistant gave his testimony, word of Diddy possessing Obama-shaped pills was shared online, and it rang a bell for people who partied during Obama's first term. "Omg I had the same Obama ecstasy pills at prom in '09!" a user on X wrote. Around that time — in December 2009 — authorities pulled over a driver in Texas who was in possession of various street drugs, including ecstasy in the shape of a cartoon-like Obama face. Taking those pills was not Diddy's only connection to the former president.

