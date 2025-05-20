Barack Obama Gets Pulled Into Diddy Trial In The Strangest Way
Donald Trump is not the only president getting dragged into the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, as Barack Obama was mentioned during testimony from a key witness. When Cassie Ventura gave her testimony, she named David James as Diddy's "trusted assistant." James then took the stand and revealed some damning evidence about his former boss. While being examined by the prosecution on May 20, James claimed that the music mogul used to take a litany of drugs. There was one in particular that made those hearing the testimony raise their eyebrows. "There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president's face," James said on the stand, per the New York Post. The prosecution asked him to clarify which president. "President Obama," James replied.
James, who was Diddy's assistant from 2007 until 2009, observed that the "Been Around the World" artist would have anywhere from 25 to 30 bottles of pills when he stayed in hotels. Those pills ran the gamut from illicit street drugs to prescriptions. "He had water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well," James said on the stand.
After the former assistant gave his testimony, word of Diddy possessing Obama-shaped pills was shared online, and it rang a bell for people who partied during Obama's first term. "Omg I had the same Obama ecstasy pills at prom in '09!" a user on X wrote. Around that time — in December 2009 — authorities pulled over a driver in Texas who was in possession of various street drugs, including ecstasy in the shape of a cartoon-like Obama face. Taking those pills was not Diddy's only connection to the former president.
Old photos of Barack Obama and Sean Diddy Combs resurfaced
Barack Obama's past with Sean "Diddy" Combs came back to bite him after the hip-hop star was arrested. An old photo of Diddy posing alongside the former POTUS was shared across various social media platforms, and multiple netizens implied there was something nefarious going on between them. "Obama needs to repent, too. He brought the demonic minstrel show to the Oval Office. It's not just Diddy," Jason Whitlock, a controversial sports writer who once worked for ESPN, wrote on X in May 2024.
The viral photo that was being posted appeared to be from a meeting Diddy had with Obama in September 2017. At the time, the Bad Boy Records honcho posted a snap to Facebook in which he was listening intently as Obama spoke to him. Both men appeared to be wearing the same outfits in that pic as the one that went viral. "This week was a great week. Shout out to the king Barack Obama!!! #BlackExcellence," Diddy wrote in the caption. The photo of the music producer sitting down with Obama resurfaced after his arrest, and people popped up in the comments to leave trolling replies. "Planning a freak off together?" one Facebook user asked.
Years before that face-to-face, Diddy gushed over Obama in an interview with Playboy, where the producer said he wanted to have a close relationship with the then-president. "That's how dope he is. I hope he reads this interview and adopts me," he joked. Diddy also revealed in that same interview that he believed he and other hip-hop musicians played an integral part in the presidential election. "I think we are probably responsible for Obama being in office, yes," he said.