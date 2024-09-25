Barack Obama's Past Praise For Diddy Has Come Back To Bite Him

After years of skirting the law, Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally met his downfall. The once-untouchable music mogul was arrested by authorities on September 16, 2024, nearly half a year after the feds raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes, and he's facing some hefty charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Now that he's behind bars, the internet is having a field day, with fans and critics digging up dirt on every famous name that's ever been linked to him — including former President Barack Obama.

It's no secret that Diddy and Obama have been pretty chummy over the years. Diddy backed Obama's campaigns from his Senate run to his presidential victory, and in 2008, the rapper even admitted to being moved to tears when Obama won the White House. "I was straight up crying," he told the media. "I just thank God my prayers were answered." Likewise, Obama praised him for his work, thanking him in a 2004 MTV interview for his campaign efforts, "because he doesn't have to do this." But despite the bromance, Diddy wasn't above calling out Obama, especially in 2016, when he accused the former president of falling short with the Black community. "I feel like we put President Obama in the White House," he told MSNBC at the time, as noted by Page Six. "When I look back, I just wanted more done for my people."

Still, their friendship survived the occasional shade, with Diddy casually sharing on social media that even after Obama vacated the Oval Office, they still had meetings (for what? Who knows) from time to time. Of course, this only added fuel to the fire for conspiracy theorists who now believe Obama was covering for Diddy all along, letting him slide under the radar for years.