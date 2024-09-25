Barack Obama's Past Praise For Diddy Has Come Back To Bite Him
After years of skirting the law, Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally met his downfall. The once-untouchable music mogul was arrested by authorities on September 16, 2024, nearly half a year after the feds raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes, and he's facing some hefty charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Now that he's behind bars, the internet is having a field day, with fans and critics digging up dirt on every famous name that's ever been linked to him — including former President Barack Obama.
It's no secret that Diddy and Obama have been pretty chummy over the years. Diddy backed Obama's campaigns from his Senate run to his presidential victory, and in 2008, the rapper even admitted to being moved to tears when Obama won the White House. "I was straight up crying," he told the media. "I just thank God my prayers were answered." Likewise, Obama praised him for his work, thanking him in a 2004 MTV interview for his campaign efforts, "because he doesn't have to do this." But despite the bromance, Diddy wasn't above calling out Obama, especially in 2016, when he accused the former president of falling short with the Black community. "I feel like we put President Obama in the White House," he told MSNBC at the time, as noted by Page Six. "When I look back, I just wanted more done for my people."
Still, their friendship survived the occasional shade, with Diddy casually sharing on social media that even after Obama vacated the Oval Office, they still had meetings (for what? Who knows) from time to time. Of course, this only added fuel to the fire for conspiracy theorists who now believe Obama was covering for Diddy all along, letting him slide under the radar for years.
Some fans think Obama covered for Diddy
As always, the internet is doing what it does best — turning controversy into a full-blown conspiracy party. Diddy's legal battles and his apparent friendship with Barack Obama had online detectives losing their minds, conjuring wild theories that aren't exactly a glowing endorsement of the former president. Some are even convinced that Obama must attended one of Diddy's infamous "freak-off" parties. Others have donned their tin hats, suggesting that Obama somehow played a role in helping Diddy dodge the law for decades.
"No wonder Diddy avoided prosecution under Obama. No coincidences. Billionaire celebrities who traffic humans, commit violence, solicit bounties on their rivals (AND MORE) should not control our politics," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with another saying, "Since P Diddy got busted you see here Obama thanking him sometime in the past. Does Diddy's sex trafficking have a road to the White House?" Of course, not everyone's buying into the conspiracy hype. Some have jumped to Obama's defense, pointing out that just because they were pals doesn't mean the former president knew about Diddy's dirty laundry. "I'm not an Obama defender by any means, but if Diddy's criminal conduct was not yet known to the authorities, it is no reflection on Obama that they were friends," a user on Reddit noted.
Diddy is the Epstein of the rap industry. He is being accused of sex trafficking.
Here he is pictured with Former President Barack Obama.
Michelle Obama once praised Harvey Weinstein as "a wonderful human being."
It's amazing how the Obamas have maintained such close... pic.twitter.com/ixq5dKKeNO
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 26, 2024
Obama has not yet commented on anything related to Diddy, though, if we had to guess, he's sticking with the White House's official statement. As press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media, "I would have to refer you to the Department of Justice. Everything, kind of, is happening today. And so, I'm just — we just don't comment on ongoing legal matter. I'm not going to do that from here. So, I'm going to leave it there."