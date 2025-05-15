Diddy's Hot Mic Moment During Cassie Testimony Confirms What We Suspected
This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.
With the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs unfurling into a spectacle, one thing that's been fairly consistent is that the "All About The Benjamins" rapper has not been on his best behavior. Starting with Diddy's attention-seeking ways during jury selection, things have escalated. When Diddy tried to play up his religious side, it backfired dramatically, with many online calling him out for trying to fake his way to literal and metaphorical salvation. However, his behavior has also taken a turn for the scummy when Diddy tried to remove Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura's husband, from the courtroom during Ventura's testimony. While most of these antics are being fairly contained by Judge Arun Subramanian, there was a hot mic moment between the rapper and his lawyer that confirms Diddy is trying to hide his shady side.
According to the Daily Mail, Diddy was caught whispering to defense attorney Anna Estevao that he was proud of her. Estevao then began a grueling day of grilling Ventura about text messages. The defense is trying to suggest that Ventura was a willing participant in Diddy's debaucherous "freak offs." While the allegations against Diddy are vast and troubling, what is becoming more clear is that Diddy seems determined to make the trial a harrowing time for his ex-girlfriend. It's not the classiest of moves to congratulate someone on eviscerating your ex, yet Diddy seems pleased with himself and his legal team. Of course, Ventura did her best to push back and stand her ground, which is quite the feat at eight months pregnant.
Cassie claims Diddy's legal team isn't letting the jury hear the whole story
Not for nothing, Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't the only one being slightly shady in the courtroom; his legal team has also come under fire. A lawyer associated with Diddy made some bold remarks on a podcast that got him a scolding from the judge. Not only that, but it appears the current stunt of getting Cassie Ventura to read old texts between her and Diddy might not be working as well as they thought. Per the Daily Mail, the jury saw several text exchanges, including one where Ventura admits she enjoys the "freak offs," but Ventura did her best to offer a fuller picture. Ventura went on to admit, "I would say that loving ["freak offs"] were just words at that point."
One of the many untold truths of Diddy is how, according to Ventura, he allegedly used coercion and control to get people to participate in his parties. His legal team getting Ventura to read possibly damning evidence that she was a willing participant surely felt like a slam dunk to them. However, Ventura proved that she's not to be messed with when she expressed that what Diddy's lawyers were having her read felt cherry-picked.
Ventura even clarified with the judge at one point, inquiring about the relevance of some of the texts presented. "Because there's a lot we skipped over," Ventura said. Considering the brutal video footage that possibly showed Diddy attacking Ventura, it is safe to assume there's quite a bit Diddy's legal team just might be purposefully leaving out.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.