Diddy's Hot Mic Moment During Cassie Testimony Confirms What We Suspected

Not for nothing, Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't the only one being slightly shady in the courtroom; his legal team has also come under fire. A lawyer associated with Diddy made some bold remarks on a podcast that got him a scolding from the judge. Not only that, but it appears the current stunt of getting Cassie Ventura to read old texts between her and Diddy might not be working as well as they thought. Per the Daily Mail, the jury saw several text exchanges, including one where Ventura admits she enjoys the "freak offs," but Ventura did her best to offer a fuller picture. Ventura went on to admit, "I would say that loving ["freak offs"] were just words at that point."

Advertisement

One of the many untold truths of Diddy is how, according to Ventura, he allegedly used coercion and control to get people to participate in his parties. His legal team getting Ventura to read possibly damning evidence that she was a willing participant surely felt like a slam dunk to them. However, Ventura proved that she's not to be messed with when she expressed that what Diddy's lawyers were having her read felt cherry-picked.

Ventura even clarified with the judge at one point, inquiring about the relevance of some of the texts presented. "Because there's a lot we skipped over," Ventura said. Considering the brutal video footage that possibly showed Diddy attacking Ventura, it is safe to assume there's quite a bit Diddy's legal team just might be purposefully leaving out.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.