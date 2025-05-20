Karoline Leavitt Confuses Press Briefing For The Rodeo In Classless Denim Outfit
Far too many times, Karoline Leavitt has ruined a press briefing with a fashion mistake, and that was the case when she wore a denim dress that looked more suited for the rodeo. On May 20, Leavitt took the podium at the Brady Press Briefing Room for a special gathering, as it was Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day at the White House. The press secretary was all smiles while speaking to the children of White House staffers. On the surface, one would expect this to be a lighthearted affair, but a few youngsters got in some hard-hitting questions — including one little girl who asked Leavitt how many people Donald Trump had fired since becoming president for the second time. Leavitt looked to be having a blast, but her outfit hinted that she didn't take the day too seriously.
For the occasion, Leavitt rocked a denim dress that was not very well-suited for a White House press briefing. It was a sleeveless number with silver stitching and silver buttons running up the length of the front. She also sported a dark belt around her waist in hopes of bringing in the loose-fitting material, but the dress still hung baggy on her frame. Her look was completed with a pair of black flats that added to the casualness of the ensemble. In her defense, the rodeo-ready outfit was still an upgrade over the light blue '80s pajama party-looking dress Leavitt wore in March.
Those fashion misfires may give the impression that blue isn't Leavitt's color, but she has pulled off stylish denim outfits in the past.
Karoline Leavitt used to look killer in blue
Looking at an old Karoline Leavitt throwback pic shows how much her style game has fallen off a cliff since taking a position at the White House. In September 2023, she posted an Instagram carousel wrapping up her adventures from the previous month, and the first slide showed her in a killer denim ensemble. The future press secretary for Donald Trump wore a powder blue long-sleeved denim top that had a casual fit but clung rather tightly to her chest. Leavitt had on a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans that were several shades darker than the top, and she completed the look with a baby blue handbag and a pair of open-toe white heels.
Earlier that year, Leavitt put her curves on display in an outfit that also included jeans. In May 2023, she uploaded a pic to Instagram where she posed on the deck of a New Hampshire home near the water. She was turned to the side, and while the jeans were not overly tight, the pose she struck helped accentuate her backside. Unlike her unflattering White House fashion choices, Leavitt's curves were on display in a silk blouse with the top buttons undone.