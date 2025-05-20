Karoline Leavitt Confuses Press Briefing For The Rodeo In Classless Denim Outfit

Far too many times, Karoline Leavitt has ruined a press briefing with a fashion mistake, and that was the case when she wore a denim dress that looked more suited for the rodeo. On May 20, Leavitt took the podium at the Brady Press Briefing Room for a special gathering, as it was Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day at the White House. The press secretary was all smiles while speaking to the children of White House staffers. On the surface, one would expect this to be a lighthearted affair, but a few youngsters got in some hard-hitting questions — including one little girl who asked Leavitt how many people Donald Trump had fired since becoming president for the second time. Leavitt looked to be having a blast, but her outfit hinted that she didn't take the day too seriously.

Advertisement

For the occasion, Leavitt rocked a denim dress that was not very well-suited for a White House press briefing. It was a sleeveless number with silver stitching and silver buttons running up the length of the front. She also sported a dark belt around her waist in hopes of bringing in the loose-fitting material, but the dress still hung baggy on her frame. Her look was completed with a pair of black flats that added to the casualness of the ensemble. In her defense, the rodeo-ready outfit was still an upgrade over the light blue '80s pajama party-looking dress Leavitt wore in March.

Those fashion misfires may give the impression that blue isn't Leavitt's color, but she has pulled off stylish denim outfits in the past.

Advertisement