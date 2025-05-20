Justin Bieber Gives The Most Damning Hint He's Hailey Bieber's Biggest Hater Of All

It's truly baffling the kinds of things celebrities openly admit to doing when literally no one asked. Hailey Bieber recently graced the cover of Vogue, and husband Justin Bieber decided to fall on his sword and admit he messed up — while also making his wife's achievements about him. The "Sorry" singer posted the cover to Instagram and has since edited his caption to just a string of emojis. But, screenshots are forever, and his original caption was much more cringey.

In it, he shared how, during a fight between them, Justin told Hailey she'd never land a Vogue cover. Ouch. Supposedly, it was his way of getting even with his wife for something she had said. Two wrongs don't make a right, which is hopefully something they teach to their son, Jack.

While it's great he's admitting his mistake, posting something like that seems to take away Hailey's accomplishment and focus the cover around the fact that her husband never thought she'd land it. Justin now becomes associated with the cover, despite not even being on it. This is yet another strange moment in Justin and Hailey's relationship.