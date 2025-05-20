Justin Bieber Gives The Most Damning Hint He's Hailey Bieber's Biggest Hater Of All
It's truly baffling the kinds of things celebrities openly admit to doing when literally no one asked. Hailey Bieber recently graced the cover of Vogue, and husband Justin Bieber decided to fall on his sword and admit he messed up — while also making his wife's achievements about him. The "Sorry" singer posted the cover to Instagram and has since edited his caption to just a string of emojis. But, screenshots are forever, and his original caption was much more cringey.
In it, he shared how, during a fight between them, Justin told Hailey she'd never land a Vogue cover. Ouch. Supposedly, it was his way of getting even with his wife for something she had said. Two wrongs don't make a right, which is hopefully something they teach to their son, Jack.
While it's great he's admitting his mistake, posting something like that seems to take away Hailey's accomplishment and focus the cover around the fact that her husband never thought she'd land it. Justin now becomes associated with the cover, despite not even being on it. This is yet another strange moment in Justin and Hailey's relationship.
Fans are confused about the whole situation
People in the comments on Justin Bieber's Instagram post did not hold back their thoughts, with many wondering why in the world that was how he wanted to congratulate Hailey Bieber. Others felt like it wasn't even a congratulations at all. "The irony because posting this caption instead of congratulating her is actually wild af and mean," wrote one person. Someone else on Instagram didn't think the pop star millionaire should have even shared anything at all. "Yo the post button is optional," they said, adding the skull emoji.
Justin's weird behavior is one reason why we're worried about Hailey, because that lengthy comment just screamed, "I hate my wife final boss," as one IG user said. There have been numerous signs that Justin and Hailey's marriage won't last, and these weird posts on Instagram from Justin aren't helping quell the rumors.
Back in March, fans accused Justin of being disrespectful to his wife after he posted a meme to his Instagram story. It was a photo of a little kid flipping off the camera with the caption, "POV: me behind my girlfriend after she make me mad." According to the Daily Mail, Justin later shared a nice photo of Hailey, seemingly as a way to appease his angry followers about his previous post.