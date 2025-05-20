Joe Biden Is Reportedly To Blame For Jill & Kamala's Feud Taking A Nasty Turn

"Original Sin" recounts that the stunt, clips of which made the rounds on social media, prompted Kamala Harris to ask her campaign team, "What is he doing?" and call the behavior "completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary." To add insult to injury, according to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump's campaign team shared photos of the incident online and wrote, "Thanks for the support, Joe!" which surely bothered Harris and her team even more.

Jill Biden and Harris' beef with each other reportedly began years ago, but it's easy to see why friction between Harris and Joe likely made it even worse. Earlier this month, Joe appeared on ABC's "The View" and was clear about the fact that, despite how it may have looked at the start of Harris' presidential campaign, he is a fan of his former VP. "She was part of every success we had. We'd argue like hell, by the way," he said of Harris' impact during his presidency, per ABC. He noted that he and Harris are in touch regularly and called her "first-rate." He did not mention, however, what his wife's relationship with Harris is like these days, so we can only guess that things are still a bit tense.

