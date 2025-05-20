Joe Biden Is Reportedly To Blame For Jill & Kamala's Feud Taking A Nasty Turn
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We all know by now that former Vice President Kamala Harris is on former First Lady Jill Biden's icy list of enemies. What we didn't know, however, is how much former President Joe Biden may have had to do with the timeline of Harris and Jill's rumored feud. According to CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," Joe may have done something during Harris' 2024 presidential run that made the feud far worse. And, surprisingly, it had to do with a Trump hat.
According to "Original Sin," Harris and her campaign team weren't exactly impressed by the level of support they received from Joe when he dropped out of the presidential race for many reasons. One moment that had them particularly taken aback was when Joe met with a group of Pennsylvania firefighters for a 9/11 memorial event. At the event, one man asked Joe to sign his Trump hat. Not only did Joe agree to sign the hat, but when someone urged him to put it on, he placed it on his head over his own baseball cap and smiled as he showed it off to the applauding crowd. While Joe was seemingly just being silly, it's clear why Harris would have taken issue with the optics of this odd moment.
Joe Biden insists that his relationship with Kamala Harris is good
"Original Sin" recounts that the stunt, clips of which made the rounds on social media, prompted Kamala Harris to ask her campaign team, "What is he doing?" and call the behavior "completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary." To add insult to injury, according to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump's campaign team shared photos of the incident online and wrote, "Thanks for the support, Joe!" which surely bothered Harris and her team even more.
Jill Biden and Harris' beef with each other reportedly began years ago, but it's easy to see why friction between Harris and Joe likely made it even worse. Earlier this month, Joe appeared on ABC's "The View" and was clear about the fact that, despite how it may have looked at the start of Harris' presidential campaign, he is a fan of his former VP. "She was part of every success we had. We'd argue like hell, by the way," he said of Harris' impact during his presidency, per ABC. He noted that he and Harris are in touch regularly and called her "first-rate." He did not mention, however, what his wife's relationship with Harris is like these days, so we can only guess that things are still a bit tense.