The Tragedy Of Rachael Ray's Childhood Is So Sad

This article includes mentions of attempted suicide.

Rachael Ray may be a household name worth a whopping $100 million today, but the TV personality certainly hasn't always led a charmed life. From a childhood illness that contributed to her unique voice, to her parents' divorce, to the bullying she endured when she first started school, the lifestyle mogul had a lot to contend with in her younger years.

Though there's no question that Ray's husky voice has become iconic, the truth behind it is tragic to say the least. As it turns out, Ray had croup several times as a child — and while many who had the infection don't have any complications later in life, that wasn't the case for Ray. For those unfamiliar, croup is an upper respiratory infection that irritates both the windpipe and the voice box. Unfortunately, as Ray shared in a 2006 interview with People, her recurrent bouts of croup did a number on her vocal chords, and it wasn't uncommon for her to lose her voice, even as an adult. Ray added that she'd been able to get around it by seeing a voice doctor, whom she credited with helpful vocal chord exercises.

Sadly, even with the exercises, Ray continued to have issues and in 2008, she underwent surgery to have a cyst removed from her vocal chords. As her publicist told ABC News in 2009, by the time she was done filming for the week, she'd lose her voice almost completely. Granted, it's not clear if her weakened vocal chords had any bearing on that. Even so, that likely didn't help the situation either.