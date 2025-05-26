Adam Sandler's Rudest And Most Inappropriate Outfits

Only Adam Sandler can show up to a fancy premiere wearing basketball shorts and ugly sneakers and somehow be the coolest person there. Seriously. Not only is he a comedy genius, but he's also a style icon of sorts who could not be bothered to suit up to save his life — and still earns props for it. "It's all comfort and it's a lot of 'Hopefully, this fits,'" Sandler told Esquire when asked about his unique take on fashion. And, really, who needs a tailor when you're literally Adam Sandler, and dressing like a lazy dad is part of your appeal? "I go with a lot of XXL even though I've been told I don't need a XXL," he shared. "I wear the XXL shirts. I wear the XXL shorts. I pull my socks up goofy and I wear my sneakers." Never mind the fact that his net worth is higher than you think — that's just Adam being Adam.

Advertisement

But, as with everything else, there comes a point where it all starts to feel tiring. Host Conan O'Brien said it best when Sandler pulled up to the 2025 Oscars dressed in his usual 'fit of a collared shirt, blue hoodie, and basketball shorts: "You're dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m., Adam!" We get that it's a bit, but our point stands. As for Sandler? He'd like his haters to know that he DGAF. (As much as he's loved by fans, there are celebrities who clearly can't stand his sense of fashion and humor). "You know what, Conan? I like the way I look because I'm a good person. I don't care what I wear or what I don't wear!" he snapped. However, to be fair, he's made that last part clear since day one.

Advertisement