Melania Trump Ruined Her Spring White House Outfit With One Glaring Mistake
One glaring mistake took Melania Trump's outfit from elegant to one that missed the mark. Donald Trump's wife performed her FLOTUS duties on May 20 by hosting an event with children during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. Four photos of Melania hanging out with the kids while they did arts and crafts were uploaded by the official FLOTUS account on X and retweeted by the first lady's personal account. "It is always special to see children's creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House," she was quoted as saying. She looked effortlessly elegant on that day in a springtime ensemble, which included a white blouse with the top few buttons left undone and the cuffs of the sleeves rolled up.
Melania's shirt was tucked into a high-waisted white skirt featuring green bush patterns. It was a full-length skirt that hugged her hips, and a video posted to X of Melania inspecting the crafts made by the youngsters showed that she wore olive-colored heels to match the garment's pattern.
"It is always special to see children's creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House where so many hardworking men and women support the success of our Nation every day. " – FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/hEG9aGnyqw
— First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 20, 2025
The elegance of Melania's ensemble was undercut by one accessory, however, as she opted for a thin ivory-colored belt that wrapped around her waistline. It appeared to be a last-minute addition to the otherwise stylish outfit. Because the belt was a different shade of white than her top, it didn't blend seamlessly and detracted from the ensemble. Not only did the off-colored accessory stand out, but it did little to complement her curves. Unfortunately for Melania, ill-placed accessories appear to be a fashion trend for her second term as first lady.
Melania Trump's gray fashion misfires
Melania Trump was present when Donald Trump delivered his address to Congress on March 4, and she looked stunning in a dark gray tweed Dior suit. The outfit included a thick tweed jacket and matching skirt combo that allowed the former model to look professional while still hinting at her curves. Her wardrobe choice was impeccable for the occasion, but her selection of accessories was head-scratching.
FLOTUS finished off the look with a matching large gray scarf, which was wrapped around the back of her neck and hung down the front of her jacket. On its own, the scarf was fine — if a tad much — but Melania decided to tuck the scarf into a long black belt. It seemed as if Melania was unsatisfied with the Dior style and decided to add her own flair without giving it much thought.
Gray continued to spell sartorial disaster, as Melania made a careless blazer mistake in another gray jacket-skirt combo. The first lady wore the outfit when she accompanied Donald to sign the Take It Down Act. That time it wasn't an accessory but the jacket itself that was her fashion undoing. The bulky gray garment was cinched at the waist, but still managed to make her look frumpy and much larger than she actually is.