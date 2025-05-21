Melania Trump Ruined Her Spring White House Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

One glaring mistake took Melania Trump's outfit from elegant to one that missed the mark. Donald Trump's wife performed her FLOTUS duties on May 20 by hosting an event with children during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. Four photos of Melania hanging out with the kids while they did arts and crafts were uploaded by the official FLOTUS account on X and retweeted by the first lady's personal account. "It is always special to see children's creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House," she was quoted as saying. She looked effortlessly elegant on that day in a springtime ensemble, which included a white blouse with the top few buttons left undone and the cuffs of the sleeves rolled up.

Melania's shirt was tucked into a high-waisted white skirt featuring green bush patterns. It was a full-length skirt that hugged her hips, and a video posted to X of Melania inspecting the crafts made by the youngsters showed that she wore olive-colored heels to match the garment's pattern.

"It is always special to see children's creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House where so many hardworking men and women support the success of our Nation every day. " – FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/hEG9aGnyqw — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 20, 2025

The elegance of Melania's ensemble was undercut by one accessory, however, as she opted for a thin ivory-colored belt that wrapped around her waistline. It appeared to be a last-minute addition to the otherwise stylish outfit. Because the belt was a different shade of white than her top, it didn't blend seamlessly and detracted from the ensemble. Not only did the off-colored accessory stand out, but it did little to complement her curves. Unfortunately for Melania, ill-placed accessories appear to be a fashion trend for her second term as first lady.

