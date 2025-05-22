Elon Musk's Fugly New Beard Has The Internet Ripping Him To Shreds

Controversy and criticism seem to follow Elon Musk into every corner of the internet, inside The White House, and even into space. He got backlash when he bought Twitter, causing multiple celebrities to ditch the platform after he became boss. He's regularly shared his opinions on X (after he changed the name from Twitter), and caused confusion with his U-turn on political views and Donald Trump. And when his friendship with the President of the United States led him to take on a job with DOGE, his suggested cuts caused legions of folks to trash Tesla cars (Musk owns part of the car company).

In May 2025, Musk did one more thing to irk the public: he grew a beard. The normally clean-shaven business guy turned up in Washington D.C. on May 21st to hang out with Trump and the president of South Africa (where Musk was born), then to meet with the Senate Committee on Capitol Hill. Not only did Musk ditch the suit and tie for a T-shirt and blazer, but he also ditched his razor, showing up with thin whiskers above and below his mouth.

Musk's facial hair did not go unnoticed, and the people of X had a lot to say about it. "Elon's beard is absurd in its premise," proclaimed one X user. As it turned out, that seemed to be a popular opinion.