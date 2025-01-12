Times Elon Musk's Hair Was Even More Unflattering Than Trump's

After seemingly crowning himself the king of social media, Elon Musk has used his unfathomable wealth to sidle up to powerful political players. Making a political U-turn and aligning his allegiance with Donald Trump, Musk has donated hundreds of millions to the president's campaign — and snagged himself a seat in Trump's inner circle in the process. However, Trump and Musk may have more in common than meets the eye — and it's more noticeable than either of them might think.

Trump is known for many things: brash opinions, oversized suits, that orange spray tan, and a hairdo that defies physics. Musk, for his part, seems to be following a similar path. As the current owner of X, formerly Twitter, Musk is pushing boundaries with his bold posts, mirroring much of Trump's rhetoric. But there's something else of Musk's that's copying — if not outdoing — Trump, and that would be questionable hairstyles. There's a long history of the Tesla CEO looking unrecognizable with older haircuts, but it seems there have been plenty of times Musk has one-upped Trump when it comes to unflattering hair.