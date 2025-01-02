Trump's Distant Behavior With JD Vance At NYE Bash Is Completely Shameless

Known for throwing some truly lavish New Year's Eve parties, Donald Trump certainly helped curate yet another star-studded banger to head into 2025. However, according to The Palm Beach Post, the guest list this year had more of Trump's inner circle and political personalities than true celebrities. As the attendees walked the red carpet into the event, there were many familiar faces, from Vice President-elect JD Vance to Alina Habba to Trump's current nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon. The surprise guest stars of the evening were none other than Elon Musk and his son X. Their arrival, however, made for an icy display between Trump and Vance, suggesting the relationship between the two is on the rocks.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Lara Trump attempts to serenade the crowd with her cover of "I Won't Back Down" by the beloved Tom Petty. Donald Trump is seen sidling up right next to Musk and his son (who does not have the appropriate ear coverings for a child in a loud music venue). As the camera pans, it shows just how far away Vance is from the two — proof that there might be trouble in paradise for the vice president. What's even more surprising is that Musk was possibly going to skip the event entirely. He seemed to be the intended recipient of the somewhat desperate plea Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on December 27. "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago. ... We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!" it read. The homing beacon seemed to work — and is yet another sign that Musk possibly cares more about Trump than his family.