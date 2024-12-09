Tragic Details About Elon Musk's Ex Grimes

The following article makes references to drug use and sexual assault.

Grimes burst onto the music scene for combining experimentation with genuine creativity. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was daring, talented, and utterly herself. But her life — both personal and professional — has taken a tragic turn since. A lot of it stems from Grimes' relationship with Elon Musk. Her involvement with the controversial Tesla CEO has not only attracted unwanted attention but also driven many longtime fans away.

When she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala with the billionaire, Grimes couldn't have predicted the public outburst. "It's sad how love can be this beautiful thing, but then love is the thing that's f***ing up my career," she told Cultured magazine in 2019. While in love, she also learned a thing or two about heartbreak and betrayal. As she was about to welcome her second child with Musk, he announced the birth of his twins with someone else. She ultimately forgave him, but the experience had a huge impact on her.

The former couple has since broken up, but her issues didn't end there — on the contrary. Grimes and Musk have been embroiled in a messy custody battle that caused her to be separated from her children. However, Grimes had already experienced trauma way before Musk. She lost good friends to drugs when she was a teenager and survived sexual assault. She also went years living with a misdiagnosed developmental disorder. Grimes is certainly no stranger to tragedy — and some of it has no end in sight.