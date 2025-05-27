The Tragic Truth About Joanna Gaines' Health Issues

Cheerleading brought Joanna Gaines a lot of enjoyment, but it also left her with lifelong health struggles. While her high school days are long behind her, Gaines' tragic back issues are anything but. Gaines has suffered from chronic back pain since then and has needed two separate surgeries to alleviate the damage. This means that the "Fixer Upper" star managed to become a successful multi-hyphenate and keep on top of it all with a bad back. Still, her ability to push through no matter what took its toll.

In 2021, Gaines felt the weight of all of her projects overwhelm her. That's when she realized she needed to focus on her well-being first. "I found myself in this place late last year. Unbalanced by how much I was pouring out without being poured into in the ways I really needed," she wrote in a Magnolia Journal essay (via People). "I was learning that a well that's only ever knee-deep can't outlast a drought and that I had to figure out what it was that would pull me out of the grind and give me renewed perspective."

Gaines turned her attention to activities that nurture her soul, like reading, gardening, cooking, and spending time in nature. "For weeks, I pored over books, threw my hands into the soil, and filled every surface of the house with jars for canning just about anything," she continued. She learned that the more she invested in herself, the more she had to give. When she forgets her lesson, her back reminds her to slow down.

