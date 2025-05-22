Usha Vance's Style Outshines Melania Trump Yet Again & Proves FLOTUS Has Given Up

Usha Vance pulled off a daring outfit, while Melania Trump seemingly mailed it in when the two attended the Senate Spouses Luncheon on May 21. The first lady was a keynote speaker at the event held at the National Gallery of Art, where she mentioned the importance of uplifting the youth. Photos from the luncheon were shared by the official FLOTUS account on Instagram afterward, which showed off her look for the occasion.

Trump sported a Dolce & Gabbana woolen ivory jacket with a matching high-waisted D&G pencil skirt that ran just below her knees and had a slit in the back. She kept with the D&G theme by wearing a chocolate-colored blouse from the designer underneath the jacket, and the top's cuffs were exposed at the sleeves. The outfit was not without its merits, but it was a rather bland choice, as Trump's ivory suit made her seemingly blend into the background. It was almost as if the former model grabbed one of her many designer suits without giving much thought. Vance's wardrobe, however, made quite the impact.

The second lady rocked a cobalt blue dress from Badgley Mischka that pushed the envelope for the Senate Spouses Luncheon. Not only was the color of Vance's dress attention-grabbing, but it was an off-the-shoulder number that was elegantly draped over her figure. She had debuted the dress at the 2024 Republican National Convention, but it seemed the perfect occasion to recycle the look, as the color made online fashionistas take notice. "She has such fabulous style and everything she wears looks beautiful and classy on her," read one X user's reaction to the outfit. "Good to stir it up," another added. This wasn't the first time Vance one-upped Trump's fashion game at a luncheon.

