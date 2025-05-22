Usha Vance's Style Outshines Melania Trump Yet Again & Proves FLOTUS Has Given Up
Usha Vance pulled off a daring outfit, while Melania Trump seemingly mailed it in when the two attended the Senate Spouses Luncheon on May 21. The first lady was a keynote speaker at the event held at the National Gallery of Art, where she mentioned the importance of uplifting the youth. Photos from the luncheon were shared by the official FLOTUS account on Instagram afterward, which showed off her look for the occasion.
Trump sported a Dolce & Gabbana woolen ivory jacket with a matching high-waisted D&G pencil skirt that ran just below her knees and had a slit in the back. She kept with the D&G theme by wearing a chocolate-colored blouse from the designer underneath the jacket, and the top's cuffs were exposed at the sleeves. The outfit was not without its merits, but it was a rather bland choice, as Trump's ivory suit made her seemingly blend into the background. It was almost as if the former model grabbed one of her many designer suits without giving much thought. Vance's wardrobe, however, made quite the impact.
The second lady rocked a cobalt blue dress from Badgley Mischka that pushed the envelope for the Senate Spouses Luncheon. Not only was the color of Vance's dress attention-grabbing, but it was an off-the-shoulder number that was elegantly draped over her figure. She had debuted the dress at the 2024 Republican National Convention, but it seemed the perfect occasion to recycle the look, as the color made online fashionistas take notice. "She has such fabulous style and everything she wears looks beautiful and classy on her," read one X user's reaction to the outfit. "Good to stir it up," another added. This wasn't the first time Vance one-upped Trump's fashion game at a luncheon.
Usha Vance takes more style risks than Melania Trump
At the 112th First Lady's Luncheon on April 2, Melania Trump played it safe in an ivory-colored outfit, while Usha Vance wore a more daringly colored ensemble. Both women spoke at the event, and Vance chose a bright pink embroidered dress with mini-sleeves and a bodice that complemented her fit frame. FLOTUS, meanwhile, went with a pantsuit that masked her figure. It was from Christian Dior, and that time around, it was the first lady who recycled her look, as she had worn the same suit to the 2018 State of the Union Address. At the First Lady's Luncheon, she attempted to add flair to the outfit by wearing a muted pink blouse underneath the Dior jacket, but the combination failed to make a statement next to Vance's vibrant dress.
First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025
That ivory suit look was stunning compared to the careless blazer mistake Trump made while attending the signing ceremony for the Take It Down Act at the White House with her husband on May 19. Trump wore a gray Prada skirt suit that did her figure no favors. The jacket was cinched at the midsection, but was extremely bulky and completely obscured her statuesque frame. It was a rare time FLOTUS looked frumpy, and the Prada ensemble was so unflattering that it made you wonder if she had even tried on the outfit on before wearing it at the White House. That was just another example of Trump seemingly mailing it in during her second term as first lady.