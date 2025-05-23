Lauren Sanchez's Dry PDA Moment With Jeff Confirms What We Suspected About Their Marriage

Another hint that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' engagement is on the rocks was dropped when the couple attended the amfAR Cannes Gala. It was a star-studded event hosted by Taraji P. Henson with Leonardo DiCaprio and other A-listers in attendance as Adrien Brody and James Franco auctioned off their art. Sanchez vied for attention among the celebs in a stunning shimmering glittery silver dress from Robert Cavalli. The piece was sleeveless with a sweetheart neckline that showcased the former TV host's assets. While the revealing gown may have had heads turning, it was an awkward moment between Sanchez and her fiancé that caused the most chatter.

During the amfAR gala, a video was captured of Sanchez and Bezos seated at the table together. Looking to seize the opportunity of cameras being focused on them, Sanchez leaned over and planted a kiss on Bezos' cheek ... and then immediately wiped it off. Instead of flashing a smile, the billionaire looked stoic — or more accurately, a little annoyed — and his wife-to-be seemed to pick up on the tension as she immediately said something to him after wiping the kiss. Footage of the dry PDA display was shared on Instagram, where people noted that Bezos did not seem thrilled about his pending nuptials. "He looks regretful," one Instagram user wrote. "I think that he is embarrassed by her. I dont know," another added. "He is having second thoughts about the wedding," a person flatly commented.

That wasn't the first time the Bezos' cold behavior at an event rang alarm bells about his relationship with Sanchez.