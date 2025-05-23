Lauren Sanchez's Dry PDA Moment With Jeff Confirms What We Suspected About Their Marriage
Another hint that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' engagement is on the rocks was dropped when the couple attended the amfAR Cannes Gala. It was a star-studded event hosted by Taraji P. Henson with Leonardo DiCaprio and other A-listers in attendance as Adrien Brody and James Franco auctioned off their art. Sanchez vied for attention among the celebs in a stunning shimmering glittery silver dress from Robert Cavalli. The piece was sleeveless with a sweetheart neckline that showcased the former TV host's assets. While the revealing gown may have had heads turning, it was an awkward moment between Sanchez and her fiancé that caused the most chatter.
During the amfAR gala, a video was captured of Sanchez and Bezos seated at the table together. Looking to seize the opportunity of cameras being focused on them, Sanchez leaned over and planted a kiss on Bezos' cheek ... and then immediately wiped it off. Instead of flashing a smile, the billionaire looked stoic — or more accurately, a little annoyed — and his wife-to-be seemed to pick up on the tension as she immediately said something to him after wiping the kiss. Footage of the dry PDA display was shared on Instagram, where people noted that Bezos did not seem thrilled about his pending nuptials. "He looks regretful," one Instagram user wrote. "I think that he is embarrassed by her. I dont know," another added. "He is having second thoughts about the wedding," a person flatly commented.
That wasn't the first time the Bezos' cold behavior at an event rang alarm bells about his relationship with Sanchez.
The vibes seemed off between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Hints that the honeymoon phase for Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos was already over crept up when they attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in April. For the occasion, Sanchez rocked a vintage 1994 John Galliano dress that was once worn by Sophia Loren. Sanchez showed off the dress in an Instagram carousel. The piece tightly clung to her frame, and had thin shoulder straps with a plunging neckline (which goes without saying for a Sanchez outfit). Photos of the couple at the event were shared by fashion blog Fashion Bomb Daily, and while many commented on Sanchez's attire, others noticed that the vibes between her and Bezos seemed wrong. The pair was photographed standing next to each other, and she grabbed onto the Amazon founder's arm, but the two stood a full two feet apart. "Body language is off," one Instagram user noted. Others didn't put much stock in the couple's relationship. "The og thotty. She's on her 5th face and 7th man. [whine emoji] Jeff is rich but he's certainly not smart," another wrote.
A week after that cold public display, Sanchez made a joke about her relationship before going into space aboard the Blue Origin vessel. After the aircraft landed, Sky News' Charissa Thompson interviewed Sanchez and recalled her joking that Bezos would rather send his future wife to space than tie the knot. "You don't have to send me to space!" Sanchez repeated again to Thompson through laughter. The real joke is that the fate of their relationship may not be a laughing matter at all.