The Tragic Truth About Today Show Host Sheinelle Jones' Life

In 2016, "Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones discovered she had a polyp on one of her vocal cords. After taking a brief break from her on-air duties at the time, the issue cleared up on its own — until it didn't. In February of 2020, Jones made a major announcement — she had a vocal cord lesion that now required surgery. In an honest moment on "Today," Jones admitted that she was finding a silver lining in having to take six weeks away from work, with two of them spent on total vocal rest. "It's a gift to sit still and do some soul searching," Jones said. "Nobody ever tells you you have permission to sit still." However, sitting still in complete silence doesn't sound like a walk in the park, either.

On February 24, 2020, Jones made a heartfelt Instagram post after her successful surgery. She detailed the way she felt taken care of by hospital staff, as well as realizing the surgery had "been a long time coming, and I've struggled off and on for so long." Realizing that the journey to recovery was just beginning, Jones acknowledged that "now the work begins to heal."

Luckily for Jones, she's not alone in this road to recovery. Another television personality has also undergone surgery on her vocal cords; in fact, it's what gave Rachael Ray her unique voice. It's a reminder that self-care can often come in many forms, and according to Jones, "this is self-care to the nth degree."