Kimberly Guilfoyle's Obscenely Busty Outfit Shows More Skin Than We Wanted To See
U.S. Ambassador to Greece nominee Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently loves to confuse charity events for the club, as the former First Lady of San Francisco has often gone to such gatherings sporting wildly inappropriate dresses. Guilfoyle's latest scandalous fashion faux pas came when she attended the amfAR gala at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France. She turned up to the event wearing an obscenely busty outfit that showed off more skin than we wanted to see.
Guilfoyle's rose-colored Cannes gown left very little to the imagination. It put her cleavage on full display, with some strategically-placed fabric being the only thing allowing us to show the photos. And while Guilfoyle's chest was undeniably the star of the show in this bold red ensemble, the thigh-high slit made sure her legs would receive plenty of attention from onlookers as well. However, given that the purpose of the amfAR gala is to raise money for AIDS research, she probably could have considered the age-old adage of "time and place."
Guilfoyle has never been one to shy away from being provocative with her attire. However, there have been instances where this sort of thing has crossed a line in many people's eyes. Notably, a former female assistant of Guilfoyle's once accused her of sexual harassment, hence Guilfoyle's abrupt exit from Fox News in 2018. Among other things, the assistant claimed that she had been forced to work at Guilfoyle's apartment while Guilfoyle herself was in various states of undress. These claims were corroborated by sources speaking to The New Yorker in 2020.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion statement shouldn't overshadow the amfAR gala's purpose
The pomp and fashion of the amfAR gala always draw lots of eyeballs, and Kimberly Guilfoyle would clearly like for many of those eyeballs to be on her, if the dress she wore to the event is any indication. However, we shouldn't forget the actual purpose of the gala, which was to raise funds in the hope that amfAR will achieve its stated goal of ending the global HIV/AIDS epidemic once and for all.
According to Deadline, this year's amfAR gala at Cannes raised upward of $17 million for AIDS research. On that note, legendary film director Spike Lee spoke to the outlet about just how crucial organizations like amfAR are amid President Donald Trump's sweeping cuts to public spending. "It's a great cause and with the cuts in effect, it's going to lead to death. People are going to die. I was asked to be a part of this, and I said 'Yes' right away, there was no hesitation," Lee said.
Actress Michelle Rodriguez, of "Fast & Furious" fame, also spoke highly of the non-profit's work, stating plainly that amfAR is an organization that gets results. "There are drugs that have come out of the research they funded, the direction of their research is on the cutting edge of all the auto immune in the industry," Rodriguez said, adding, "When I find an organization that I can follow the results and see where the money is going, it makes me happy."