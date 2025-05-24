Kimberly Guilfoyle's Obscenely Busty Outfit Shows More Skin Than We Wanted To See

U.S. Ambassador to Greece nominee Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently loves to confuse charity events for the club, as the former First Lady of San Francisco has often gone to such gatherings sporting wildly inappropriate dresses. Guilfoyle's latest scandalous fashion faux pas came when she attended the amfAR gala at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France. She turned up to the event wearing an obscenely busty outfit that showed off more skin than we wanted to see.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle's rose-colored Cannes gown left very little to the imagination. It put her cleavage on full display, with some strategically-placed fabric being the only thing allowing us to show the photos. And while Guilfoyle's chest was undeniably the star of the show in this bold red ensemble, the thigh-high slit made sure her legs would receive plenty of attention from onlookers as well. However, given that the purpose of the amfAR gala is to raise money for AIDS research, she probably could have considered the age-old adage of "time and place."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Guilfoyle has never been one to shy away from being provocative with her attire. However, there have been instances where this sort of thing has crossed a line in many people's eyes. Notably, a former female assistant of Guilfoyle's once accused her of sexual harassment, hence Guilfoyle's abrupt exit from Fox News in 2018. Among other things, the assistant claimed that she had been forced to work at Guilfoyle's apartment while Guilfoyle herself was in various states of undress. These claims were corroborated by sources speaking to The New Yorker in 2020.

Advertisement